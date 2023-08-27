#NewsBytesExplainer: Composer Uttam Singh's credit-stealing accusations against 'Gadar 2' makers

Written by Isha Sharma August 27, 2023

Anil Sharma has reacted to the credit stealing accusations leveled by 'Gadar' composer Uttam Singh

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 is enjoying a dream box office run and has emerged as one of the most commercially successful films in Hindi cinema history. But it has also encountered its share of controversies. Recently, music composer Uttam Singh—who scored Gadar (2001)—expressed disappointment over Gadar 2 makers not seeking permission to recreate his songs. Now, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma has responded.

But first, here are Singh's allegations

Singh told Bombay Times that he wasn't "informed" about the recreation of his tracks Main Nikla and Udd Jaa Kaale for Gadar 2. "They may have given me the credit, but [that] is not all. They should have told me they were using my songs," he alleged, adding Gadar 2 features his original background music. "This was very bad on the part of [Sharma]."

Singh reminisced about 'culture' of music industry

Singh asserted, "I am not saying anything wrong about anybody, I'm just stating facts and truth." "When people would come to me for background music, I would ask them to get a letter from the composer allowing me to work on the BG music for that particular film." "This was the culture of our Hindi music industry. Bollywood has ended all this," he added.

Sharma has promised to speak to Singh

Responding to the controversy, Sharma told the aforementioned portal, "I showed Uttam ji all the songs," adding he was surprised by the composer's new statements. Technically, the rights were with the label. I still can't believe it. Now that I know about this, I will definitely speak to him," he stated, adding he is very close to Singh and is shocked at this development.

How composer Mithoon reacted to controversy

Gadar 2's composer Mithoon has also chimed in the debate, "The rights are with the label...the original music composer's permission to recreate the songs is not needed." But I had told the makers to talk to the original creator... [Sharma] told me that he had spoken to the original creator and shown him my work. I was told that Uttam ji had liked [it]."

Both songs indispensable for narrative

Mithoon spoke about how pivotal the aforementioned songs are. "When I heard the script, I understood that the story could not be told without these two melodies... I showed respect to fellow artistes by retaining Udit Narayan's vocals, the poetry of Anand Bakshi saab, as well as the music by Uttamji... [Gadar 2] starts with an acknowledgment note for [Singh and Bakshi]," he said.

