Written by Aikantik Bag August 09, 2023 | 06:07 pm 1 min read

SM Entertainment refutes Baekhyun's claim of the agency knowing about his label

The K-pop group EXO enjoys a huge fan following and after the EXO-CBX legal dispute, there has been a skirmish between member Baekhyun and the agency SM Entertainment. In a recent live stream, the pop star claimed that the agency was aware of him opening his own label. Now the agency has released a statement refuting the Candy singer's claim.

The agency quashed the singer's claim

SM Entertainment stated, "As for that, we had not heard anything and had learned about it in the news. We are taken aback, but we have faith that he will keep the agreement we had made." In the live stream, Baekhyun stated that the agency was also supportive of his plans to open a label. The agency also addressed the EXO-CBX's contract status.

Contract status with EXO-CBX

Addressing the contract status, SM Entertainment stated, "The contract in place has not expired. In Baekhyun's case, his contract runs until January of next year [2024].' Earlier, a report claimed that Chen and Xiumin are set to leave the agency in September and October respectively and are planning to join Baekhyun's label. The agency stated that its new contract with members is legally viable.

