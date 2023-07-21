Colombian singer Shakira to face second tax probe in Spain

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 21, 2023 | 12:26 pm 3 min read

Legal troubles: Pop singer Shakira is set to face second tax probe in Spain

Pop singer Shakira has been embroiled in an alleged multi-million tax evasion fraud case for years now. Adding to the troubles, a court near Barcelona announced on Thursday (local time) that it's investigating a second alleged tax fraud case involving the singer. Notably, the artist is already set to face trial for allegedly failing to pay $13.9M in income taxes—earned between 2012 and 2014.

Why does this story matter?

The "Queen of Latin Music," Shakira rose to prominence in the 2000s, captivating audiences with her vocal range, globally. However, lately, the singer has been mired in a high-profile tax evasion case in Spain, with prosecutors having charged the 46-year-old musician with six counts of tax fraud. Denying any wrongdoings, the entertainer, in an interview with Elle Magazine rubbished the allegations as "false accusations."

'No information on how much money is in question': Reports

Per reports, the court currently lacks information about the specific amount of money involved in these fraud cases. The first case revolves around Shakira's residency in Spain between 2012 and 2014. Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged that the Grammy-winning singer spent more than half of that period in Spain and should've paid taxes in the country, despite her official residence being in the Bahamas.

In detail: What are the accusations against Shakira?

Per reports, Spanish prosecutors claim that in 2012, the pop singer bought a house in Barcelona along with her partner-footballer Gerard Piqué—which became Shakira's primary residence. The couple, currently separated and in a custody battle, has two children together. Prosecutors allege that Shakira established a "corporate network of companies in various countries, including the US, Cayman Islands, during 2012-14 to hide income and assets."

'Artist always acted in concordance with law': Shakira's PR firm

Shakira's public relation firm issued a statement in Spanish asserting that the musician had "always acted in concordance with the law and on the advice of her financial advisors." The firm further mentioned that the musician—who currently lives in Miami—hasn't been officially notified of the second investigation yet. "Shakira is confident that she'll receive a favorable resolution of her fiscal issues," the firm said.

Earlier, Christiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi were convicted of tax fraud

Shakira is not the first celebrity targeted by Spanish tax authorities. Earlier, world-renowned football player Cristiano Ronaldo paid $22M in taxes in a 2018 settlement over uncleared earnings. The player accepted a two-year prison sentence, but under Spanish law, first-time tax offenders can avoid imprisonment. Similarly, soccer star Lionel Messi—who played for Barcelona—has also faced charges for not disclosing some of his advertising contracts.

