Shakira-Lewis Hamilton spark dating rumors after multiple outings together

Jun 09, 2023

F1 racer Lewis Hamilton and popstar Shakira might be in love!

There might be a new celebrity couple in town. The rumor mill is abuzz that after splitting from footballer Gerard Pique, popstar Shakira has found love again, and it's none other than Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton. Per portal PEOPLE, they are "getting to know each other" and their romance is in the "early stages." The duo is keeping things "fun and flirty," reportedly.

Shakira recently attended the F1 Spanish Grand Prix

The rumored couple has reportedly been spotted together on many occasions. The rumor first started when Shakira attended the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain, where Hamilton finished in the second position. Post the race, they went out for drinks with a few friends, and in a photo that surfaced soon after, Hamilton could be seen with his hands around her waist.

They also enjoyed their time together on a boat ride

Moreover, last month, they also enjoyed a boat outing with some friends in Miami after attending the 2023 Grand Prix. A source told Vanitatis magazine, "Shakira and Hamilton have been friends for a long time, people don't know how many friends Shakira has and how many of them are famous." "Shakira is on the market," the source added.

Past: Shakira has two sons with her ex, Pique

Shakira was in a relationship with Argentine lawyer Antonio de la Rúa between 2000 and 2010. Subsequently, she made headlines for dating Spanish soccer player Pique from 2011 to June 2022. They have two sons: Milan and Sasha. On the other hand, Hamilton's personal life was in the news due to his relationship with singer Nicole Scherzinger. They split in 2015.

Careers: What are Hamilton and Shakira known for?

Dubbed the "Queen of Latin Music," Shakira made her debut at 13 and has several acclaimed songs to her credit, such as Hips Don't Lie, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), Can't Remember to Forget You, and Whenever, Wherever. Hamilton, on the other hand, is the winner of a joint-record seven World Drivers' Championship titles and also won the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.