#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has crucial weekend ahead

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 09, 2023, 10:21 am 1 min read

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are new-generation actors who are on the verge of attaining superstardom. The duo might have a great hold on social media but it seems that they do not have much hold when it comes to box office collection. Their recent release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has witnessed a dip on every weekday. This weekend is crucial.

Bleak chances of crossing Rs. 50 crore mark on weekend

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial raked in Rs. 3.24 crore on Thursday. Overall, it earned Rs. 37.35 crore. As per trends, it should earn more on weekends, especially in Tier II and Tier III cities. The film received mixed reviews from critics and it also stars Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.

