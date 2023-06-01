Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' slows down

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' slows down

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 01, 2023, 10:56 am 1 min read

'The Kerala Story' box office collection

The Kerala Story is a breakout movie in Bollywood in 2023. The drama is not headlined by any superstar and yet it has become a huge grosser as per box office collection. The film is about to complete a month at the box office and it has been minting a lot. However, the film is getting slower at the box office.

Aiming the Rs. 250 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sudipto Sen directorial earned Rs. 1.18 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 231.6 crore. The upcoming weekend is quite crucial. This movie worked at the box office but received negative reviews from critics. The cast is headlined by Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, and Adah Sharma. The project is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Twitter Post