Friday fitspiration: Fitness and diet secrets of Sara Ali Khan

Written by Sneha Das Aug 12, 2022, 12:25 pm 2 min read

Sara Ali's Khan's weight loss story is nothing but inspirational.

If you are obese and need some motivation to shed those extra kilos, then the journey of Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan will surely inspire you. Khan had battled obesity in her childhood, weighed 96kg as a teenager, and struggled with PCOD. However, she finished her graduation early and started her fitness training to lose weight and turn it around from fat to fit.

Workouts Initially, Khan started with cardio-heavy workouts to lose weight

"There were so many different types of classes in that city, from functional training to boxing to cycling," Khan said. "But because I was so overweight at the start, it was more about cardio-heavy workouts like walking, cycling, and hitting the treadmill — so that I could lose the weight before entering the intermediate forms of exercise," she explained her choice of exercises.

Pilates Khan does a lot of Pilates for a strong core

Cut to now, Khan works out for one-and-a-half hours daily. Apart from cardio, she also does a lot of Pilates to build a strong core. "Doing Pilates has enabled me to gain strength that's not only helpful in looking good but also in boosting physical stamina," she said. In case of a stressful week, she practices Vinyasa yoga or a 45-minute boxing session.

Boot camp training The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor attends boot camp training regularly

Khan regularly attends her boot camp training under Cindy Jourdain who also trains celebrities like Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor. The boot camp incorporates CrossFit, yoga, martial arts, and dance. Khan had also shared a video on Instagram where she takes part in this intensive body conditioning session. She also practices dance, having been trained in the traditional dance form of Odissi.

Diet The 'Atrangi Re' actor's diet plan

Khan has a glass of warm water first thing in the morning, and for breakfast, she has idlis, egg whites, and bread toast. For lunch, she prefers homemade food and enjoys having chapatis, dal, salad, fruits, and vegetables. She has a bowl of upma in the evening for snacks. For dinner, the actor keeps it simple with green vegetables and chapatis.