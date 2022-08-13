Entertainment

Karan Johar predicted THIS about Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday

Karan Johar shared his predictions about Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday.

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently served equal doses of gossip and exciting news! In an interview with television host Siddharth Kannan, Johar talked about his parental affection toward Alia Bhatt and his bond with other Bollywood youngsters. He also had some interesting details to share about actors Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday who appeared on his show Koffee with Karan Season 7. Read on.

Announcement KJo will collaborate with Ali Khan for two films

During the chat, Johar was asked to predict something about Ali Khan and Panday based on what they know about them. "Sara Ali Khan is gonna do an amazing film with me, which I'm producing, which is gonna be for [Amazon Prime Video] and we are very excited," Johar said. He also mentioned that there's another film in the pipeline after that as well.

Prediction He also predicted that Panday will be dating someone 'soon'

When asked about Panday, Johar predicted that the Liger actor might be dating someone soon. "Ananya Panday is going to date somebody soon I think. I don't know who," Johar predicted. Interestingly, during Panday's appearance on KwK, Johar hinted at a possible romance between her and Aditya Roy Kapur with whom she danced at his birthday party. She also called Kapur "hot" on KwK.

Information Ali Khan's film based on 1942's Quit India Movement?

It was reported in April that Ali Khan will be teaming up with Dharma Productions for a film that will be based on the 1942 Quit India Movement. Pinkvilla stated the title would be made for Prime and will be directed by Kanan Iyer (Ek Thi Dayan). Notably, it might be part of the multi-project deal that KJo signed with Prime earlier this year.

Projects A look at the upcoming projects by the actors

On the work front, Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She will be seen opposite Vikrant Massey in the film Gaslight next and recently wrapped up an untitled film directed by Laxman Utekar with Vicky Kaushal. Whereas, Panday has been promoting her film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda which will release on August 25.