Written by Aikantik Bag May 23, 2023, 10:57 am 1 min read

Tovino Thomas is a breakout star of Malayalam cinema and the actor-producer has done some stellar landmark work on celluloid. His recent release 2018 has been really good in terms of its box office collection. The film also received critical acclaim and is slowly marching toward the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark. This is a good sign for Malayalam movies.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the survival thriller earned Rs. 2.25 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, the Jude Anthany Joseph directorial earned Rs. 65.15 crore. The project crossed Rs. 100 crore mark worldwide. It is among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. The cast includes Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Narain among others. The story revolves around 2018's Kerala floods.

