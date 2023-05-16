Entertainment

'2018' to 'Lucifer': Mollywood's elite Rs. 100 crore club

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 16, 2023, 01:42 pm 2 min read

Tovino Thomas starrer '2018: Everyone is a Hero' has entered the prestigious Rs. 100 crore club within 10 days of its release

Earlier this year, the Malayalam film industry raised complaints regarding films not performing well at the box office. But, with Tovino Thomas's 2018: Everyone is a Hero, the industry has got a ray of hope. Within a few days of its release, the film has already become a super hit. Meanwhile, a look at Malayalam films that entered the Rs. 100 crore club.

'2018: Everyone is a Hero'

Starring Thomas in the lead, boards of 'Houseful' have been put outside several cinema halls in Kerala, videos of which are doing rounds on social media. On Tuesday, the makers announced that it collected over Rs. 100 crore at the worldwide box office. It is reportedly the first Malayalam film to enter the Rs. 100 crore club within 10 days of its theatrical release.

'Lucifer'

Starring Mohanlal in the lead, the political-action thriller by Prithviraj Sukumaran, was a huge success at the box office. It collected over Rs. 200 crore, inclusive of its box office collections, digital rights, and satellite rights. Its worldwide lifetime collections are said to be around Rs. 175 crore (gross) and it is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

'Pulimurugan'

Released in 2016, this Vysakh directorial also stars Mohanlal in the lead. Pulimurugan held many records. It held a record of completing a total of 10,000 houseful shows in mere 14 days. Per reports, it collected over Rs. 152 crore at the worldwide box office. It is also the second-highest-grossing Malayalam movie in the US after Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi starrer Premam.

'Bheeshma Parvam'

A critically acclaimed film, Bheeshma Parvam grossed over Rs. 115 crore at the global box office. It also became the third-highest-grossing Mollywood film of all time at the domestic as well as the international ticket window. The periodical drama directed by Amal Neerad featured an ensemble cast comprising Mammootty, Jinu Joseph, Farhaan Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Sreenath Bhasi, among many others.

'Kurup'

The 2021 film is a biographical crime thriller based on the life of Sukumara Kurup. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, it starred Dulquer Salmaan in the lead along with Sobhita Dhulipala, Thomas, Shine Tom Chacko, and others. Kurup is the first Indian movie to have NFT collectibles. A commercial success, it reportedly collected over Rs. 112 crore at the global box office.