Soubin Shahir's 'Romancham' raking in huge numbers at box office

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 14, 2023, 05:53 pm 1 min read

'Romancham' has earned Rs. 25 crore globally in 11 days

Soubin Shahir starrer Romancham is a Malayalam horror comedy that has managed to emerge as a box office success. The small-budget Malayalam movie has raked in Rs. 25 crore globally. As per some Twitter trade forums, the film has earned it in just 11 days. It is currently receiving positive word of mouth from viewers and trends suggest that it will collect more.

Box office competitors; details of the film

Regionally, it has two competitions—Mammootty's Christopher and Joju George's Iratta. Romancham is directed by debutant Jithu Madhavan. Apart from Shahir, the cast includes Arjun Ashokan, Siju Sunny, Sajin Gopu, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Adithya Bhaskar, among others. They have delivered power-packed performances. The music is composed by Sushin Shyam and it's bankrolled by John Paul George Productions and Goodwill Entertainments.

Horror comedy is delivering commercial successes

Recently, horror comedy is a genre which has proved to be successful across industries in India. Be it Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan in Hindi or Anirban Bhattacharya-directed Ballavpurer Roopkatha in Bengali, or the newly released Romancham in Malayalam, the viewers are loving horror comedies. In India, films work on trends and we can expect more such films to come out.