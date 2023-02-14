Entertainment

Tanmay Bhat's Kotak Mahindra ad campaign draws flak: Know everything

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 14, 2023, 05:55 pm 3 min read

Kotak Mahindra withdrew ad campaign featuring Tanmay Bhat

Comedian Tanmay Bhat and controversies have become synonymous with each other. He's currently facing flak for his ad campaign with Kotak Mahindra Bank, which also features comedian Samay Raina. Ever since the ad went live, netizens brought up old tweets made by the comic to criticize the bank for associating itself with Bhat. Now, the campaign has been withdrawn. Bhat is yet to comment.

Why does this story matter?

Bhat is one of the first comedians in India to capture the internet space. Along with other comedians—Rohan Joshi, Ashish Shakya, and Gursimran Khamba—he started the YouTube channel All India Bakchod (AIB).

They were known for their socio-political and topical sketch comedies and are considered the pioneers of roast comedy in India.

Over the years, however, Bhat has been in news for several controversies.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's response to criticism

We, at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. do not support or endorse the views of actors made in their personal capacity that harm or offend any individual or group. We have withdrawn the campaign. — Kotak 811 (@kotak811) February 12, 2023

Netizens dug up old tweets from comedian

The ad campaign was launched on January 30, and soon after, netizens started calling out the bank for collaborating with Bhat. They also dug up Bhat's decade-old tweets on child pornography and the Parsi community, too. Some also highlighted his tweets on the Hindu god Lord Ganesha, where he said that the elephant god does a "shit job" when it comes to Mumbai traffic.

Celebrities called out Kotak Mahindra Bank

Several prominent names spoke against the bank's choice. Kangana Ranaut, who is known for not mincing her words, spoke about child pornography while retweeting Akancha Srivastava's tweet, where she called out Bhat. Srivastava, a cyber-security expert, has questioned Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak's choices. She also mentioned that Bhat had been accused of sexual harassment by many women during the #MeToo movement, too.

Take a look at what Srivastava posted

.@udaykotak Sir @KotakBankLtd seriously, you couldn't find anyone else for your brand endorsement except him?? Are we to understand that he reflects your brand values? He's been accused of sexual harassment by so many women.

Definitely expected better from you 🤢 pic.twitter.com/3ihJRD4KPI — Akancha Srivastava (@AkanchaS) February 11, 2023

#MeToo: Bhat on not taking prompt action

Back in 2018, Khamba was accused of sexual harassment, while some women working with AIB accused comedian Utsav Chakraborty, a freelancer with AIB, of sexual harassment and misconduct. Bhat stepped down from the company stating that being one of the founders, he had not taken adequate steps when the aggrieved complained to him. However, Bhat was not accused of sexual misconduct.

Bhat's controversy saga over the years

Earlier, Bhat bore the brunt of the media for his opinions. He received flak for mimicking icons Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar with Snapchat filters. For the AIB roast featuring Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor, several FIRs were filed against him and others. Post 2018, Bhat reportedly went into depression. Comedian Aditi Mittal called him out for using depression as a shield.