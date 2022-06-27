Entertainment

Prajakta Koli birthday special: Looking at MostlySane's successful career trajectory

Jun 27, 2022

YouTube sensation, comedienne, host, and actor Prajakta Koli has had a phenomenal journey in her short but successful career so far. From starting her YouTube channel in 2015 to making her big Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo, there is no stopping the rising star. As she turned 29 on Monday, let's dive into her impressive and inspiring upward growth trajectory.

#1 Koli started her popular YouTube channel in 2015

Born and brought up in Thane, Koli interned with Fever 104 FM before launching her own YouTube channel in February 2015. Not only did this channel act as a stepping stone, but it also gave her another identity—MostlySane. Rising the ladder quickly, her handle now boasts 6.66M subscribers and actors such as Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Kajol, among others, have appeared on it.

#2 YouTube Fanfest appearances

Once her content—which focuses on comedy, reading, travel, and general information—began going viral, she was invited to perform at the YouTube Fanfest in Delhi in 2018. Her performance video, uploaded on YouTube FanFest's channel, has been viewed 19L times. Next year, she performed again, this time in Mumbai in front of a crowd running into thousands at JioWorld Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex.

#3 She traveled to the UN in 2019!

Koli, who is quite vocal about numerous social initiatives, has the rare distinction of making India proud on a global stage. In September 2019, she traveled to the United Nations' Headquarters to partake in the International Day of Tolerance and the Goalkeepers Program, a cause backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. She is also India's first UNDP Youth Climate Champion.

#4 Foray into acting

After delighting the audience with her comedy and hosting skills, the 29-year-old stepped into the world of acting with her short film Khayali Pulao in July 2020. She was subsequently lauded for her role in Netflix's Mismatched, where she played the lead role opposite Rohit Saraf. A sequel of the YA drama is in the works and Koli will return to reprise her role.

#5 The dream Bollywood debut

Coming to her most recent accomplishment, Koli made her debut with Raj Mehta helmed Jug Jugg Jeeyo. This accorded her the opportunity to share the screen with artists such as Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh, and Koli is being lauded for her brief yet impactful role. Calling the film "an immense learning experience," she termed it the "best debut" she could have hoped for.