Entertainment

Michael Jackson's pajamas, more items stolen hours after his death

Michael Jackson's pajamas, more items stolen hours after his death

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 26, 2022, 11:30 pm 3 min read

Michael Jackson's personal belongings were robbed after his death. (Photo credit: IMDb)

Michael Jackson's estate has claimed that a blatant act of robbery took place hours after the pop legend died in 2009. Reportedly, film producer Jeffre Phillips who was engaged to one of MJ's sisters, La Toya Jackson, had allegedly stolen a bunch of items during the commotion of the star's death. The accusations filed against Phillips came just before the singer's 13th death anniversary.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jackson had a glorious but controversial life that was riddled with fame surrounding his popular songs and then the many allegations he had against him.

Given his stature, undoubtedly the King of Pop's fall too was one of the biggest tragic news to break out on June 25, 2009.

On Friday, a legal filing claimed that Phillips attempted to auction the stolen items.

Information Phillips stole items during stay at mansion after singer's demise

The Smooth Criminal singer's lawyers claimed that Phillips robbed iPhones that belonged to the star and his children, his driver's license, prescription pills, clothes, handwritten notes, and a briefcase that contained his personal and business letters. Phillips allegedly stole these items and more when he was staying at the singer's $25M Los Angeles mansion for nine days after his death.

Statement Jackson's deathbed pajamas, resuscitator tube were allegedly stolen too

Jackson's lawyers stated, "In extremely appalling and inhumane act, Phillips even stole the pajamas Jackson was wearing in the final hours of his life." "And Phillips stole a resuscitator tube that seems to have been used on Jackson by those who were trying to save Jackson's life in the short and frantic period before his passing," the lawyers said further.

Authenticity Stolen sunglasses still had makeup from Jackson's face alleged Phillips

The estate allegedly received a tip-off in December 2021 about attempted auctioning by Phillips. When asked to vouch for the items' authenticity, Phillips told the auctioneer the items were taken into his possession days after Jackson's death while he was residing at his mansion. The auctioneer informed the estate that Phillips claimed a pair of sunglasses still had "makeup on it from his face."

Details Phillips believed to possess videos, music written by late singer

As per Jackson's lawyers, some of the items were retrieved but they believe that Phillips still has some of his home videos and music that Jackson had written and recorded before his demise. Following the filing, the late singer's estate approached the court to order Phillips to return all the items and belongings that he allegedly stole from Jackson's mansion.