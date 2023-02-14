Entertainment

'John Wick: Chapter 4' trailer to be released on Thursday

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 14, 2023, 04:19 pm 1 min read

'John Wick 4' trailer will be released on Thursday

Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The new trailer of the upcoming neo-noir action thriller will be released on Thursday. Since Sunday, the makers teased on Twitter that they are doing a five-day marketing campaign until the trailer's release. The poster looks impressive. The film is slated to be released on March 24, 2023.

Everything to know about the upcoming film

The project is helmed by Chad Stahelski and it's distributed by Lionsgate. The fourth installment resumes from where Chapter 3 ended. The cast includes Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, Natalia Tena, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Shamier Anderson, among others. The movie is cranked by Dan Laustsen, whereas the music is composed by Tyler Bates and Joel Richard. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release.

Game over? Not really. Wick Week starts now. pic.twitter.com/iGNzOzNKij — John Wick: Chapter 4 (@JohnWickMovie) February 13, 2023