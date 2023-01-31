Entertainment

James Gunn to announce new DC Studios slate today

Jan 31, 2023

DC Studios new slate is likely to be announced today

Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as honchos of DC Studios, fans have been quite excited about the new slate of projects. Earlier Gunn had promised to reveal a few of them in January and the time has come. Matt Ramos aka "Supes," an influencer, confirmed that the new slate will be released on Tuesday, January 31.

Why does this story matter?

DC Studios is one of the most followed production companies. They have produced some amazing films over the years. It has a mass following because of its wide range of superheroes, although DC Extended Universe has not been supremely successful.

Though fans were initially not happy with some of the decisions taken by Gunn-Safran, they are currently excited about the new slate of films.

What to expect from the new slate?

According to The Direct, the about-to-be-released slate will cover a span of eight to 10 years and DC Studios will be announcing a few of the projects. As per reports, the new Superman movie (written by Gunn) will be on the slate. This highly anticipated film be exploring the early life of Superman. To recall, DC isn't going forward with Henry Cavill's Superman anymore.

Private press meet was hosted by DC Studios

The buzz around the "new phase of DC" is quite strong and as per reports, DC Studios hosted a private press event on Monday with top trade reporters to detail the plan for DCU's new slate. Umberto Gonzalez of The Wrap shared about his visit to Warner Bros. on his personal Instagram account, which made the fans quite sanguine.

Project on ARGUS head Amanda Waller coming?

Recently, Gunn took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself writing with his cat on the table. The Story led fans to anticipate the upcoming slate and they started speculating about the upcoming projects. In the Story, the name "Waller" appeared on Gunn's monitor and it made fans wonder if ARGUS head Amanda Waller will have a huge role in the new slate.

James Gunn is currently writing his secret DC show 👀 pic.twitter.com/djl4SHqpbs — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) January 28, 2023

Dave Bautista confirmed he won't play Bane

While fans got excited about Viola Davis possibly reprising Waller's role, recent reports confirmed that Dave Bautista won't become Batman villain, Bane in DCEU. Bautista has, for long, wanted to play the iconic character. He recently told Insider that he spoke to Gunn about it. But things didn't pan out as Gunn is looking forward to starting from scratch with a younger cast.

Gunn, Safran took over DC Studios in October last year

Gunn and Safran took the reins of DC Studios back in October 2022. They plan to remodel the banner and reshape its future. Reportedly, their vision did not match Zack Snyder's vision. Many films stand canceled and the reshuffling of actors is also on. As per earlier reports, films like Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2 have been canceled.