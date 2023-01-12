Entertainment

Actor Ezra Miller to plead guilty in Vermont burglary case

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 12, 2023, 04:34 pm 2 min read

Hollywood actor Ezra Miller has decided to plead guilty in the Vermont burglary case that happened last year

Trouble seems to be mounting continuously for controversial Hollywood actor Ezra Miller. The Flash actor will reportedly plead guilty to trespassing charges in the infamous Vermont burglary case, while two other charges against them have reportedly been dropped. In May 2022, they were accused of stealing multiple alcohol bottles from a neighbor's pantry, and the charges were finally filed in August 2022.

Two other charges have now been dropped against them

Per Variety, the involved parties have agreed to drop two charges. These are of petit larceny and of burglary in an unoccupied dwelling. Miller will be pleading guilty to "unlawful trespassing" on Friday in Bennington County Superior Criminal Court. The prosecutors have suggested that the actor faces about three months in a suspended sentence, in addition to a year's probation and a $500 fine.

Earlier, they had pleaded 'not guilty'

In October last year, Miller had pleaded "not guilty" to the aforementioned burglary charges. They also said that "they were in the home to take cooking ingredients to [their] mother" and "the homeowner was a family friend who should have known what was going on because [their] mother asked for permission [in advance]." The homeowner, however, told authorities that they didn't provide any permission.

Miller has been shrouded in controversies for a long time

The Justice League actor made headlines in 2020 when a video of them choking a woman outside a bar in Iceland surfaced. However, no charges were filed. Since then, they were arrested twice in Hawaii, including once for disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller didn't contest one count of misdemeanors and paid a $500 fine and $30 for court costs; the harassment charge was dropped.

Miller apologized for their behavior, said they were seeking help

In August 2022, Miller broke their silence for the first time and informed that they were seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues." They said, "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life."