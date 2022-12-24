Entertainment

'Aftersun,' 'The Fabelmans' among Barack Obama's favorite films of 2022

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 24, 2022, 05:42 pm 2 min read

Barack Obama has shared the list of his favorite films of 2022.

It's that time of the year again! Former US President Barack Obama has revealed the list of his favorite films of the year. The catalog, comprising 17 movies, features several critically acclaimed and globally recognized titles such as Aftersun, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Petite Maman, The Woman King, and Decision to Leave, among other popular cinematic projects. Check out the full list.

Why does this story matter?

Obama's famous end-of-the-year lists chronicle his favorite films, books, music, and shows.

Obama, who served as the US president from 2009-17, has reportedly been following this annual tradition ever since he left office.

Last year, some of the films that emerged as his favorites were West Side Story, The Power of the Dog, Drive My Car, and The Tragedy of Macbeth, among others.

'A Hero,' 'The Good Boss' also embellished the list

Besides the aforementioned titles, films that kept Obama hooked were John Patton Ford's Emily the Criminal, Margaret Brown's Descendant, Audrey Diwane's Happening, and Chinonye Chukwu's Till. Other films included Everything Everywhere All at Once, Fernando León de Aranoa's The Good Boss, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, Asghar Farhadi's A Hero, Panah Panahi's Hit the Road, Todd Field's Tar, and Kogonada's After Yang.

Here are all the movies recommended by Obama

I saw some great movies this year – here are some of my favorites. What did I miss? pic.twitter.com/vsgEmc8cn8 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022

These songs blew the former US president away!

Apart from recommending some modern-day classics, the author-politician also tweeted about the music that made it to his playlist this year. Some of these are Plains' Problem With It, Beyonce's Break My Soul, Koffee's Pull Up, Sudan Archives' Home Maker, Lizzo's About Damn Time, Burna Boy's Last Last, Xavier Omar's Feelings 4 You, and Maggie Rogers' That's Where I Am, among several others.

Check out the full list here

I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites.



Are there any songs or artists I should check out? pic.twitter.com/qkwm4UOzMD — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022

Michelle Obama's book made it to the list, too!

Coming to his favorite books, Obama's favorite page-turners of the year include Hernan Diaz's Trust, Jennifer Egan's The Candy House, Jessamine Chan's The School For Good Mother, George Saunders' Liberation Day, Kate Beaton's Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands. Adding his wife Michelle Obama's The Light We Carry to the list, he wittily added that he was "biased" toward this book.