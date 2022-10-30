India

In coma for 7 months, woman delivers 'miracle' baby girl

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 30, 2022, 04:12 pm 2 min read

The baby has been delivered through normal route by a team of doctors from various specialties (Representative Image)

A woman from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh has given birth to a baby girl while she was fighting for her life in a coma for seven months at the trauma center of AIIMS, New Delhi India Today reported. She reached the hospital in critical condition following an accident while she was 40 days pregnant. She received initial treatment in UP before being shifted to AIIMS.

Details Months of coma, life support

Safina, 23, was placed on life support after her condition deteriorated, said doctors. She was in a coma for seven months following the accident in March. During this time, she underwent four neurosurgical procedures, and on October 22, she gave birth naturally. Notably, when she was 18 weeks pregnant, an ultrasound scan confirmed that her baby was healthy.

Expert opinion Mother unaware of baby; has slim chances of recovery: Doctors

While she was still in a coma, a joint team of doctors had to be brought into the trauma center to deliver her baby. Due to the severity of her condition, the mother was not even aware her daughter had been born last Sunday. According to doctors, the woman is still unconscious and has a slim chance of recovery.

Information Crucial decision to save lives

Meanwhile, Dr. Deepak Gupta, a neurosurgeon, stated that during her first and second trimesters of pregnancy, there was much debate about whether to terminate or continue the pregnancy because the mother was still unconscious. "As no congenital anomalies were noted in the fetus with serial level 2 ultrasound examinations, the medical team suggested the option to continue the pregnancy to family," he said.

Quote 'Family decided to continue the pregnancy'

"The decision to terminate the pregnancy in view of the mother's condition was left to the family. The family decided to continue the pregnancy subsequently. Highly uncommon. I haven't come across any such case in my 22 years of neurosurgical career at AIIMS," he added.

Background Rare feat in India

This is one of the rare deliveries in India with only a couple of cases reported in the country. In other countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, many such surgeries have been reported due to the advanced medical treatment available. The decision to continue with the surgery also depends upon the family and the condition of fetus.