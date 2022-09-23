Lifestyle

Google Doodle seeks student artworks on patriotic theme

Written by Sneha Das Sep 23, 2022, 01:34 pm 3 min read

The submissions to the contest will be accepted until September 30, 2022, at 9 pm.

The world's largest search engine Google has started a challenging yet rewarding competition for creating Google Doodles that will be displayed on the homepage on Children's Day. The contest has been organized for students between Grade 1-10 across India based on the theme, "In 25 years, my India will..." Submissions are open now and will be accepted until 9 pm, September 30, 2022.

Doodle The Doodle must reflect your hopes for India's future

The process of selecting the Google Doodles is planned every year in August by Jessica Yu and a hand-picked committee of Google employees from different departments. For the contest, you need to make a creative Google Doodle based on what you want India to achieve in the next 25 years. The Doodle must reflect your hopes and dreams for the country's future.

Note Here's what the search giant wrote

"So what would you like to see India achieve in the next 25 years? Is it a space station on Mars? Or is it something you'd like to do for India? Maybe you could invent something that makes India a global leader!" Google wrote in a note. "Imagine that! How would you like to see your India in the next 25 years?" it added.

Contest How to participate in the contest

The contest requires a parent, educator, or guardian to submit the entry on behalf of the student. Students can make the Doodles using any medium. They need to fill out a form with basic information before submitting their artwork. More than one entry can be sent. Parents and teachers can mail the entry form or submit it online as a png or jpg file.

Information How to submit your application through postal mail

If you want to submit your application through postal mail, then print out the form, attach your drawings using clear tape or glue and ship it to the address given on the website. Each submission must include a title, description, and parental approval.

Judgment How will the Doodles be judged?

The Doodles will be judged based on artistic skills, creativity, and theme communication. The artwork must have a representation of the contest theme, use letters in the Google logo, and have a unique approach. The theme of communication will be judged and Doodles will be grouped and judged into five grade groups. There will be national finalists, group winners, and a national winner.

Prizes Here's what the National Winner will receive

The National Winner's artwork will be displayed on Google.co.in for 24 hours on November 14. They will receive a college scholarship worth Rs. 500,000 and a technology package worth Rs. 200,000 for their school/non-profit organization. The winner will receive a certificate or trophy, a Google hardware, and a fun Google schwag. Other national and group winners will also be felicitated with prizes and certificates.

Information Know about the judges of the contest

The contest judges are actor, filmmaker, and television personality Neena Gupta, comic book editor, filmmaker, and stand-up comic Kuriakose Vaisan, and YouTube creators and social influencers Slayypoint along with artist, teacher, YouTuber, TedX speaker, and entrepreneur Alika Bhatt.