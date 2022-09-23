Lifestyle

International Sign Languages Day: Learn some basic sign language phrases

Written by Sneha Das Sep 23, 2022, 12:18 pm 2 min read

Sign Languages Day makes us realize the human rights of people who are deaf.

Observed on September 23 every year, International Sign Languages Day spreads awareness about the importance of sign language and makes us realize the human rights of people who are deaf. The proposal to observe the day was made by the World Federation of the Deaf and it was celebrated for the first time in 2018 as part of the International Week of the Deaf.

Greetings Hi or bye

Greetings and partings are the most animated part of a conversation in sign language. Generally, waving is done to say hi or bye. Sometimes people can say hello by directly touching their hand to their temple and moving outward in a wave. For saying goodbye in the traditional way, wave your open hand sideways, similar to a leaf swaying in the wind.

How are you Asking someone 'how are you?'

If you want to ask someone how they are, start by using the fingertips of both hands and run your hands up your chest. Move your hands forward with a thumbs up. Use an expression of questioning. To sign thank you, extend your hand. Touch your fingers to your chin and bring your fingers forward, almost like blowing a kiss out.

Name Signing your name

To sign "My," use the tips of your index and middle finger to touch your forehead. Next, twist your hand forward at the wrist until they are facing in front of your face. To sign "Name," close your fists and place them on the center of your chest. While spelling your name, mouth your name at the same time.

Help Asking for help

For signing "help," use your dominant hand flat with palms up, and then use the other hand to do a thumbs up on top. To sign "Can I help you?" use the same sign for help while doing a forward motion. To sign "Can you help?" sign help and point the index finger at the other person you are asking for help.

Basic words Signing 'Please,' 'Yes,' and 'No'

To sign "Please," place the fingertips of one of your hands on your lips and move the hand away from your face (same position) while mouthing please at the same time. To sign "Yes," make your hands into a fist and rotate forwards. To sign "No," use both palms facing forward in front of your chest and pull them apart in a sharp motion.