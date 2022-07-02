Career

CBSE launches 'Pariksha Sangam', one-stop portal for all exam-related activities

CBSE launches 'Pariksha Sangam', one-stop portal for all exam-related activities

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 02, 2022, 04:21 pm 2 min read

With the coming of this portal, all CBSE board exam related activities such as registration, exam materials and more will be brought together under one umbrella and streamlined

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the launch of a digital initiative called 'Pariksha Sangam,' which will serve as a one-stop platform for all exam-related activities ahead of the Class 10th and 12th examination results. This portal is divided into three primary sections: schools (Ganga), regional offices (Yamuna), and the head office (Saraswati). Other portals will soon be merged with it.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Pariksha Sangam is expected to streamline all board exam and result-related activities by integrating the various exam-related processes performed by school regional offices and the board's headquarters.

The Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE results 2022 are reportedly expected to be released in the first few weeks of July.

This result portal, Pariksha Sangam, will be critical in the announcement of the results.

Advantages What will be the use of the new portal?

Through CBSE Pariksha Sangam, students, teachers, and schools will be able to apply for re-evaluation of results, request photocopies of answer sheets, and much more. In addition, they will reportedly have access to exam reference materials, pre-and post-exam activities, and school DigiLockers. In addition to the launch of the portal, an integrated communication system and a payment method have also been introduced.

Details More details regarding the development

The portal is expected to go live once the registration process for students in Classes 9 and 11 has been completed. Students, teachers, and parents would also have access to contact information and other details for the Regional Offices of CBSE. Under Pariksha Sangam, the requirement for uploading the practical and theoretical examination marks for Classes 9 through 12 would also be transferred.

Information CBSE will also be merging other portals into Pariksha Sangam

Under this initiative, CBSE would merge all of its other portals, including e-Sandesh, IPS Payment System, OASIS, Board Circulars, etc. Teachers are excited about the launch of this portal because it will make the many procedures under CBSE much more transparent and simpler than before.

Board examination Results are expected to be released soon

While students are waiting for their results, no official date has been announced yet. CBSE's Controller of Exams, Sanyam Bhardwaj, reportedly stated, "The board is on track to advance the schedule. UG admission schedule of different institutions are kept in mind and CBSE (is) in touch with the concerned authorities to protect the interests of its students."