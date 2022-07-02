Career

Making Industry-ready: Delhi government engages IIT experts for school curriculum

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 02, 2022, 12:12 pm 2 min read

The program will make the students employable through an industry-relevant curriculum.

Delhi government school will soon be taught a curriculum designed by experts from IIT Delhi. The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) has roped in experts from the premier institute to design the robotics and automation curriculum for the city government's Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE), PTI reported. The move is aimed at training students in different technological aspects to broaden their career pathways.

Context Why does this story matter?

According to experts, Indian schools require a strategy for enabling science and mathematics study using robotic platforms.

This will provide benefits to the next generation, they stated.

It can also help develop a strong global presence while contributing to future qualified professionals.

Make in India is also a promising future potential for today's schoolchildren interested in robotics.

Official What does Education Director say about the initiative?

"It is important that schools now start offering courses beyond the regular subjects," Himanshu Gupta, Education Director, said. "The future will appreciate individuals with the adept skill sets in areas of new generation technologies like robotics, automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, which is going to be the norm of functioning for every industry in the near future," he said.

Curriculum What would the curriculum entail?

According to officials, the SoSE has tasked IIT Delhi's Technology Innovation Hub and I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC) with developing the curriculum. They stated that the curriculum would be more advanced and industry-relevant in terms of robotics and automation, such as mechanics, electronics, robotics programming, IoT, and so on. The overall goal is to organize educational materials and information to facilitate learning.

Benefits Ample opportunities for the students

According to the Director, the IHFC will also cooperate with industry partners to make students employable through an industry-relevant curriculum for four years of specialized study. The program will also seek assistance from industry partners, academic partners, and alumni in developing experiential learning opportunities. It will create internships and apprenticeship opportunities for students besides hands-on learning through guest lectures, masterclasses, visits, and projects.

Details How does IIT Delhi take this program?

"It is important that from a young age itself, students are given exposure to a set of learning skills which will make them more adept to face the technically advanced industry and the world tomorrow," said S K Saha, professor at IIT Delhi and project director, IHFC. He further stated that IHFC will also facilitate the onboarding and capacity building of instructors.