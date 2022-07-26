Lifestyle

Woman earns over Rs. 67,000 per month by chewing gum

Woman earns over Rs. 67,000 per month by chewing gum

Written by Sneha Das Jul 26, 2022, 05:51 pm 3 min read

The social media star uses over 30 pieces of chewing gum for blowing bubbles.

Imagine stuffing your face with a bunch of chewing gums to earn a living. Sounds ridiculous, right? But someone, in a far-away country, is making it work. Recently, a 30-year-old woman from Germany shared her unusual money-making strategy. Believe it or not, Julia Forat earns over Rs. 67,000 (€700) per month just by chewing gum. Talk of quick money blowing up!

Picture sharing Forat started gaining attention after sharing pictures online

"My friend told me as a joke one day that you can sell clips of your chewing gum," Forat told Mirror. "It started out as a bit of fun but I did some research and realized it was real after I found online communities dedicated to it. The rest was history," she added. Forat started gaining attention after sharing pictures on My Club.

Monthly spending Forat spends around Rs. 480 per month on chewing gums

In a single bubble-blowing session, Forat usually stuffs her mouth with more than 30 pieces of chewing gum! She spends around Rs. 480 (€5) on chewing gums every month. Forat stated that her chewing gum obsession is barely known to a few people, but this ignored fetish is a cheaper technique to create web content as compared to other content creators on social media.

Content supply Fans often ask for a customized video or picture: Forat

"My fans are happy that I'm able to supply them with the content they want and sometimes can't find elsewhere," said Forat. "Once they see my stuff, they tend to ask for a more customized video or picture. I let them request if they want me to blow huge, small, tiny, or multiple bubbles from different angles as I wear different outfits," she added.

Job Bubble blowing is an extra source of income for Forat

Forat considers her social media job as a source of extra income. She uses the money earned from blowing bubbles to treat herself sometimes. "It's not a full-time job for me - I have a degree in architecture and civil engineering as well as marketing. How much I earn from this varies, but often it can be over £700 a month," she said.

Bulk purchase She buys bubblegum in bulk

"I buy bubblegum online, usually huge packs in bulk of 90 pieces minimum - these are really cheap. When I want to blow huge bubbles I use 10-15 pieces but when I want to blow mega-huge bubbles, I can use over 30 pieces." "It's fun to challenge myself and create content people request- my fans support me so much," said an elated Forat.