How to care for your shoes during monsoon

These simple tips can help you care for your shoes better and make them last longer.

All you sneakerheads out there, we know you love your shoes and that monsoon season stresses you out to no end. There's nothing more horrifying than stepping on a puddle or getting splashed with mucky rainwater by a car passing by. Here's a list of some storage and cleaning precautions that can be a gamechanger for you and your expensive pair of shoes.

Dehumidifier Allow your shoes to dry (not in an AC room!)

Ensuring your shoes have dried properly is essential for maintaining them. Make sure that your footwear is stored in a dry place. Keeping your wet shoes in an air-conditioned room will not let them dry well, and lead to spoilage. Use a dehumidifier in your shoe storage area to keep your footwear moisture-free. This will also prevent the growth of fungus on the leather.

Shoe trees Maintain the shape of the shoe

Investing in good-quality shoe trees can help maintain the crisp look and shape of your shoes, especially the formals. Cedarwood shoe trees are great for this purpose and they help control odor and absorb moisture too. You can also use newspapers as they absorb moisture. Crumple up some newspapers and tuck them in the shoes to help maintain the shape while storing them.

Quality shoe polish Polish and wax your shoes regularly

Avoid monsoon damage by waxing and polishing your shoes regularly. Invest in a good quality shoe wax/shoe polish and shine them well. This also offers protection against moisture. Good shoes don't come cheap, so invest in a decent quality shoe wax or polish to avoid them from dematerializing fast. This habit will help you maintain the desired texture of your shoes.

Use a brush Brush your shoes regularly

Damp mud can cling onto shoes easily during the rainy season. Use a brush to remove such clumps of mud to prevent them from ruining your shoe. Using toothpaste on an old brush and scrubbing your sneakers is great for keeping the white parts clean and shiny. Wipe off the toothpaste with a damp cloth. This will make your sneakers look brand new.

Scotchguard spray Avoid washing all shoes with water

Washing your shoes with soap and water solution is an easy way to get rid of those pestering stains. However, cleaning with water is not suitable for all shoes. Leather and suede shoes are especially prone to damage when using a soap and water solution. Using a scotchguard spray is highly recommended for eliminating stains and protecting your shoe from water and dirt.

Bonus Some handy tips

If your shoes are rain damaged, do not wait until the next day to clean them. The sooner you act the better. It is better to avoid wearing fancy shoes during the rain, but if you must wear an expensive one, put on a pair of waterproof shoes while commuting, and carry the dressy ones to wear upon reaching your destination.