UK toddler's rare condition makes her look like Albert Einstein!

Written by Sneha Das Jul 26, 2022, 03:49 pm 2 min read

This rare condition makes the hair look frizzy, and dry that is impossible to comb. (Photo credit: Instagram @uncombable_locks)

A UK toddler is grabbing eyeballs for her messy blonde hair and earning comparisons to Albert Einstein and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson! Eighteen-month-old Layla Davis was born with uncombable hair syndrome (UHS) which causes her hair to stand up at all times. She is one of 100 people in the world to suffer from this rare condition.

Definition What is uncombable hair syndrome?

As per the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center, UHS is characterized by dry, frizzy, and silvery-blonde hair that cannot be combed flat for which it stands out from the scalp. This syndrome is usually caused by changes in genes PAS13, TCHH, and TGM3. It was first discovered in 1973. The condition becomes more noticeable between three months and 12 years.

Condition Layla was diagnosed with this condition earlier this month

Little Layla was formally diagnosed with this rare condition earlier this month. She lives in Great Blakenham, Suffolk with her mother Charlotte, and father Kevin. Charlotte said, "She was fluffy from when she was about one and then after that, it started growing more and more outwards." "I think I was in denial and kept saying it was going to be flat," she added.

Conditioning doesn't work Blow-drying and conditioning didn't change her hair texture

"I am really proud to get the diagnosis because it's so rare; part of the reason I delayed getting her tested for it is because there are only one hundred people with it in the world - the chances of having it are so slim," Charlotte said. The parents told local publications that they tried blow-drying and conditioning her hair but did not succeed.

Instagram Layla's unique hair has made her a star on Instagram

Interestingly though, Layla's unique hair is beautifully highlighted on her Instagram handle which has over 48k followers. "I don't know if it's because other people ruffle and touch her hair but she's started doing it herself," Charlotte said. She added that Layla is too young to realize how beautiful and different her hair is. Charlotte wants her to grow up and understand its uniqueness.

