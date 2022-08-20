India

2 die of suffocation at Mathura's famous temple on Janmashtami

Written by Prateek Talukdar Aug 20, 2022, 02:40 pm 2 min read

Authorities present at the spot failed to control the crowd, claimed local media reports.

Uncontrolled footfall at Mathura's Banke Bihari temple in UP on the occasion of Janmashtami left two dead and seven injured during Mangla Aarti on Friday. As per local media reports, the crowd inside the temple was many times over the prescribed capacity. Some devotees had fainted near the exit gate, which restricted movement and pilgrims began getting suffocated due to high temperature and humidity.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Mangla Aarti of Banke Bihari temple takes place only on Janmashtami, which is once a year and it attracts pilgrims not only from around the country but abroad as well.

Devotees throng Mathura and Vrindavan for Janmashtami which is celebrated as the birth of Lord Krishna.

This region is revered as his birthplace and witnesses heavy footfall during the festival.

Information Authorities failed to control the crowd

Mathura SSP said that devotees had fainted near Gate no. 1 and Gate no. 4, due to which movement was disrupted. Local media reported that despite the District Magistrate, SSP, Municipal Commissioner and police force being present on the spot at that time, they failed to control the crowd. At the time an estimated one lakh pilgrims were inside the temple, reported Amar Ujala.

Twitter Post Uttar Pradesh CM Office expressed its condolences

Victims Deceased hailed from Noida and MP

As the crowd was in a disorderly fashion, the pilgrims who had fainted and fell down were stomped over by many people. The deceased pilgrims included a man and a woman. They were identified as Noida Sector 99 resident Nirmala Devi and Vrindavan resident Ram Prasad Vishwakarma (65), who originally hailed from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Vishwakarma's wife sustained injury as well.

Details Injured being treated in different hospitals

The entire area was very overcrowded due to the festival and people were queued up from the temple to the streets. As pilgrims began falling unconscious, it triggered a stampede. The injured are undergoing treatment in Ramakrishna Mission in Vrindavan, Braj Healthcare and district hospital. Both victims were declared brought dead.