Here's everything you should know about the festival of Janmashtami

Aug 19, 2022

Janmashtami marks Lord Krishna's birthday. Read on to know the history, significance, and importance of celebrating this festival.

Janmashtami - a festival to honor Lord Krishna's birth, is being celebrated this year on August 19. Also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Krishnashtami, or Gokulashtami, people observe fasts, visit temples, offer prayers, and cook delicious treats on this day. They also organize Dahi Handi to celebrate the lord's mischievous tricks of stealing makhan. Here's everything you should know about this auspicious festival.

Incarnation Lord Krishna's miraculous birth and escpae

Krishna, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu was born to Devaki and Vasudeva who were imprisoned by the former's brother and Mathura's evil king, Kansa. Kansa had killed their first six children, but at the time of the seventh child (Balaram), the fetus was mystically transferred to princess Rohini's womb. Krishna, upon birth, was smuggled out of the prison and sent to Gokul.

Victory over evil The exchange that led to Kansa's doom

Vasudeva crossed the Yamuna River carrying Krishna over his head in a basket. He delivered him to Nanda and Yashodha in Gokul, and returned to the prison with their newborn baby girl. Kansa tried to kill the baby girl but she transformed into Durga, and warned him about his imminent doom. Eventually, Krishna grew up in Vrindavan and killed Kansa. Hence, Janmashtami is celebrated.

The birthday party Celebrations and all that jazz

People observe fast and adorn their homes with flowers. They even embellish Lord Krishna's idols with pretty dresses and accessories. Temples are lit beautifully and feature tableau's depicting the incidents of the deity's life. Delicious Janmashtami-special dishes are also cooked and offered. In many places, Dahi Handi is organized with men forming a pyramid and breaking a hanging earthen pot filled with makhan.

Mischief at its "peak" Significance of Dahi Handi

Lord Krishna, as a kid, was fond of white butter (makhan), curd, and milk. He often used to steal these offerings from villagers. Annoyed, they started complaining to his mother. She advised them to hide the butter in an earthen pot (handi) and keep it at a height. However, the idea failed as Krishna with his friends made a human pyramid to steal them.

Factsheet Interesting facts about Janmashtami

Janmashtami is not only celebrated in India but also in countries including New Zealand, Singapore, the US, the UK, Poland, Canada, and Malaysia. The festival is counted as a public holiday in Bangladesh and is celebrated with all rituals and traditions in place. ISKCON, an organization devoted to Lord Krishna, is a driving force behind Janmashtami's global popularity.