Maserati launches its Porsche Macan rival in India at ₹1.3cr

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:55 pm Jul 29, 202407:55 pm

What's the story Maserati has introduced its Grecale SUV to the Indian market. The car has a head-turning design and an opulent cabin with several tech-based facilities. It gets two turbo-petrol engine options. The base GT variant is priced at ₹1.31 crore. The luxury vehicle is also offered in two additional versions: the Modena, which costs ₹1.53 crore and the top-tier Trofeo, listed at ₹2.05 crore. Its closest competitor, the Porsche Macan, starts at ₹88.06 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Specs

What does Grecale GT offer?

The entry-level Grecale GT is equipped with a 300hp, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine featuring mild-hybrid assist. This powertrain is coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives all four wheels. The GT variant boasts impressive performance stats, reaching a top speed of 240km/h, and accelerating from 0-100km/h in just 5.6 seconds.

Fatures

A glimpse at the exterior and interior features

The base Grecale GT comes with 19-inch wheels, LED headlamps, chrome highlights on the grille, twin exhaust tips, and a variety of metallic paint options. Inside, the GT variant offers 10-way powered front seats with memory function, a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen with navigation. Additional features include an optional HUD, an 8.0-inch touch-enabled panel for dual-zone climate control, a 14-speaker music system, and aluminium paddle shifters.

Engines

A look at the performance

The mid-spec Grecale Modena shares the same engine as the GT but is tuned to produce 330hp, allowing it to achieve a 0-100km/h time of just 5.3 seconds. It also features a limited slip differential and adaptive suspension. The top-tier Grecale Trofeo is powered by a robust 530hp, 3.0-liter V6 turbo-petrol unit, enabling it to reach 100km/h in only 3.8 seconds and attain a top speed of 285km/h. The Trofeo variant also includes an electronic limited slip differential as standard.

Expansion plans

Maserati's expansion and future plans in India

Maserati, owned by Stellantis, is planning to expand its presence in India with new dealerships in Delhi and Bengaluru. Despite this expansion, there are currently no plans to leverage the existing Stellantis dealership and service network in India.