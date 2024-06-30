In brief Simplifying... In brief Driving in India's monsoon season requires essential car accessories for safety and comfort.

Fog lamps and dash cams enhance visibility and record road events, while well-maintained wiper blades ensure a clear windshield.

Mudflaps protect the car from mud and water, and window visors allow ventilation without letting rainwater in.

Preparing for monsoon driving in India: 5 essential car accessories

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:46 pm Jun 30, 2024

What's the story As the monsoon season looms in India, motorists are gearing up their vehicles for the impending rains. In several regions, showers have already commenced, underscoring the importance of outfitting cars with key accessories. These additions can significantly aid drivers during this time, ensuring safety and comfort throughout the rainy season. Let's take a look at some of these equipment.

Fog lamps

Fog lamps are indispensable due to the dense fog that often accompanies monsoon weather, particularly in high-moisture areas like forests and ghats. Installing fog lights in your car is crucial for safety during foggy and rainy conditions. While newer cars typically have pre-installed fog lamps, many older or budget models do not. However, aftermarket options are available and can be installed by a mechanic to improve visibility and safety.

Dash cams

Another crucial accessory is a dash cam, which is mounted on the vehicle's windshield and records road events. This footage can be important for insurance claims in case of accidents, disputing traffic fines, and capturing scenic drives. Some dash cams also flaunt a secondary camera facing the cabin, making them perfect for recording vlogs.

Importance of wiper blades

As the rainy season approaches, it's crucial to check the condition of your wiper blades. Wiper blades might not have been used much since the last monsoon. It's vital to ensure they are functioning correctly and effectively cleaning the windshield. Heat can damage wiper blade rubber, causing them to wear out, making replacement necessary if worn out.

Mudflaps

Mudflaps, common car accessories made of molded plastic, are fitted behind the wheels. They serve to protect the four-wheeler's body from mud, water, and dirt thrown by rotating tires during monsoon drives. These can be bought from aftermarket suppliers or dealerships, providing an additional layer of protection for your vehicle in the rainy season.

Window visors

Lastly, window visors, also called door visors, are crucial for driving in the rain. They prevent water from entering the car even if the windows are slightly open, thus providing ventilation without getting wet. Driving in the rain with the windows open, can lead to water entering the cabin, while shutting the windows can cause moisture build-up inside the car, making the windshield and windows foggy.