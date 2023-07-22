Weather update: Orange alert in Himachal, cloudburst reported in Uttarakhand

July 22, 2023

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an "orange" alert for Himachal Pradesh on Saturday and predicted heavy to very heavy rains in some parts of the state. It also reportedly issued a three-day "yellow" alert for substantial downpours in most parts of the state as the monsoon continues to wreak havoc across India. Meanwhile, a cloudburst incident was reported in Uttarakhand on Friday night.

The IMD said isolated spells of very heavy rain are likely in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Bilaspur, Kullu, Sirmaur, and Solan districts. The weather department also forecasted heavy rain in Hamirpur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and Una districts on Saturday. According to the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Response Centre, 138 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state since June 24.

In Uttarakhand, a cloudburst incident wreaked havoc in Uttarkashi on Friday night. Torrential rains reportedly damaged electric infrastructure and triggered power outages in several parts of Uttarkashi, reported ANI. Besides waterlogged roads, there have been numerous reports of vehicles being washed away amid the heavy rainfall. However, there is still no official data available regarding the loss of life or property as of now.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Yamuna River once again crossed the danger mark on Friday night and remained over 205.48 meters at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi till 10:00pm on Friday. This rise in water level could be due to the increased discharge from Haryana's Hathni Kund Barrage and rainfall in the upper catchment areas of Himachal and Uttarakhand.

On the other hand, several areas in Mumbai received heavy rains on Saturday morning, which triggered waterlogging in Andheri, Kurla, and Chembur, among others. According to the news agency PTI, numerous houses in Chembur's Postal Colony were waterlogged amid the substantial downpours. In Andheri, the subway reportedly got flooded and was closed for some time due to safety reasons.

