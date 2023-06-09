India

Mumbai murder: Accused claims 'daughter-like' victim was 'very possessive'

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 09, 2023, 11:02 am 2 min read

The accused told cops that the victim was preparing for Class 10 exams

Manoj Ramesh Sane, accused of murdering his alleged live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya and then chopping her body into pieces in Mumbai's Mira Road, apparently informed the cops that the victim was "like his daughter." Further, according to The Indian Express, Sane is reportedly positive for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and never had a physical relationship with the 32-year-old woman.

Victim was preparing for Class 10 SSC exams: Sane

During his confession to the cops, the 56-year-old accused also informed that Vaidya was "very possessive" and suspected that Sane was being unfaithful to her whenever he came back home late. The police further revealed that the accused said the victim was preparing to appear for Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams, and he used to teach her mathematics.

Senior police officer reveals key details

"During the preliminary inquiry, Sane told police that in 2008 he discovered that he was HIV positive," a senior police officer claimed. "Since then, he has been on medication. He said that he suspects he contracted the disease due to the use of infected blood during his treatment a long time ago after he had met with an accident," added the official.

Accused said victim 'died by suicide': Police official

On Thursday, it was reported that the accused told police that Vaidya "died by suicide." Furthermore, the senior officer asserted that Sane said he saw the victim lying on the floor in their apartment on June 3. "He checked her pulse and found her dead. Fearing action against him, he decided to get rid of the body," the officer quoted the accused saying.

Police recovered 3 buckets of chopped body parts

According to reports, Sane had chopped the woman's body into small pieces with an electric tree cutter, boiled them in a pressure cooker, and then roasted them on gas to dispose of them quickly. Furthermore, cops also found three buckets full of blood in the kitchen of the apartment, which contained small pieces of Vaidya's body as well.

Poor financial condition, had frequent fights: Sane told cops

Prior to moving to the Mira Road apartment, the couple stayed in Borivali, where Sane's cousins live. Reportedly, the accused met Vaidya in 2014 at a ration shop where he worked. They then started dating and eventually moved in together. The accused also revealed that their financial condition was bad, which led to frequent quarrels.

