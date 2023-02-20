India

Karnataka: Customer fails to pay for iPhone, kills delivery agent

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 20, 2023, 08:09 pm 3 min read

Unable to pay Rs 46,000 for iPhone he ordered online, Karnataka man kills delivery agent

A 20-year-old man reportedly murdered a delivery agent in Karnataka's Hassan district as he was unable to pay for the iPhone he had ordered. The suspect allegedly kept the body at home for four days before burning it near the Anchkoppal Railway Station. The incident came to light when the victim's charred body was found on February 11, after which an investigation was launched.

Accused identified as Hemanth Datta

The accused, identified as Hemanth Datta, allegedly stabbed the delivery agent inside his home after telling him to wait while he went to get the money. During the investigation, cops discovered that the victim, Hemanth Naik, worked at Ekart Logistics, and he had gone to deliver a second-hand Apple iPhone booked by Datta on February 7.

Datta caught on CCTV carrying victim's body

According to The Indian Express, when 23-year-old Naik asked for the money, reported to be around Rs 46,000, Datta asked him to open the package, which Naik refused, stating if it were opened, he wouldn't be able to take it back. He then stabbed Naik to death. CCTV footage also showed the 20-year-old accused carrying the victim's body on his bike to burn it.

CCTV footage of Datta carrying Naik's body

Victim's brother filed missing complaint on February 8

As per reports, the victim's brother Manjunath Naik filed a missing persons report on February 8. While the cops were still searching for the missing 23-year-old, a friend of the victim's brother informed him on February 16 that a body was found near a railway bridge, which reportedly raised suspicion that it could be Naik.

Victim phoned brother on February 7 morning

The victim's brother then filed another complaint, claiming that his brother had called on the morning of February 7. Furthermore, he claimed that Naik's colleague had called him at 1:42 pm on the same day, but his phone had been turned off.

Here's how Datta killed Naik

The accused reportedly also worked at an e-commerce firm but had quit his job, "So, when Naik came to deliver it (iPhone), he did not have the money and decided to kill him," an official told The Indian Express. "He kept Naik's mobile phone, the iPhone he came to deliver, and also other articles which he was supposed to deliver to others," they added.

Police tracked Naik's phone location to catch accused

The Arasikere Town Police began tracing Naik's phone location and discovered it was last seen at Datta's house. Based on this, a team of cops raided the accused's home and discovered the victim's phone and other items. A murder case has been registered against Datta, and he has reportedly been remanded to judicial custody.

