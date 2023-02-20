India

Assam woman kills husband, mother-in-law; stores body pieces in fridge

Assam woman kills husband, mother-in-law; stores body pieces in fridge

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 20, 2023, 04:26 pm 2 min read

Assam woman kills husband, mother-in-law, cuts bodies into pieces, dumps in Meghalaya

A woman in Assam's Guwahati has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and mother-in-law, chopping their bodies, keeping the pieces in a fridge for three days, and later disposing of the same in Meghalaya, the police revealed on Monday. Two other individuals have also been arrested for their alleged involvement in the double murder that took place around seven months ago, reported PTI.

Details on prime accused, other suspects

Identified as Bandana Kalita, the accused woman was arrested along with her friend Arup Das and a man named Dhanjit Deka, with whom she was in a relationship, reported Hindustan Times. The police said the prime accused had even filed missing persons report about her husband and mother-in-law at Guwahati's Noonmati Police Station after killing them. However, there was no breakthrough in that probe.

Accused killed both victims nearly 7 months ago: Police

Speaking to PTI, Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah revealed the victims, Amarendra De (Kalita's husband) and Shankari De (mother-in-law), were murdered nearly seven months ago. "We have arrested all the three accused and they are being interrogated now," Barah said. The cops also said that the details regarding the series of incident that resulted in the murder of the mother-son duo are still unclear.

Another complaint filed by victim's cousion, reveals police

Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Diganta Kumar Choudhury informed PTI that a cousin of Kalita's husband had also filed a separate missing persons report that led them to reopen the probe into their disappearance. "After some time, Amarendra's cousin filed another missing complaint, which raised doubts about the wife. Then we re-started our investigation and detected the murders," said Choudhury.

Suspect chopped bodies into pieces, disposed of them in forest

The deputy commissioner also revealed the prime accused chopped the victims' bodies into pieces, packed them in plastic bags, and later transported them to Meghalaya in bags, where they were disposed of in a forest. "We traced the bodies and recovered some parts from Meghalaya yesterday. Our operations are on to find the bodies or all body parts of the two deceased," added Choudhury.