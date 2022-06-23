India

Assam floods toll rises to 100, over 50 lakh affected

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 23, 2022, 03:10 pm 3 min read

While four people died in the Hojai district, two lost lives in Kamrup and three each in Barpeta and Nalbari in Assam.

The floods in Assam continued to wreak havoc with 12 more people, including four children, dying on Wednesday. The death toll has now risen to 100 and as many as 54.57 lakh people have been affected in the 32 districts of the state. While four people died in the Hojai district, two lost lives in Kamrup and three each in Barpeta and Nalbari.

Context Why does this story matter?

While floods are normal in Assam during the monsoon months, they arrived early this year and have been creating havoc since last month.

However, the flood situation in Assam has been turning grim over the past few days with the rising levels of the Bramhaputra and the Barak rivers inundating new areas and causing damage and destruction to life and property.

ASDMA Barpeta, Kamrup and Dhubri among worst-affected

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), among the worst-affected districts are Barpeta followed by Kamrup and Dhubri. As per ASDMA figures, 83 people have been killed in the flood while 17 lost their lives in landslides since April 2022. The Army and the national and state disaster response agencies are working in full capacity to provide relief to the affected people.

Flood-affected CM Sarma visited Nagaon and Morigaon districts

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the flood-affected areas of the Nagaon and Morigaon districts. He also went to a few places by train and interacted with the people taking shelter at the Chaparmukh railway station. The CM said that after the flood waters recede, the government would look for a permanent solution to deal with the floods that occur every year.

Karimganj Sonowal visited Nagaon relief camp

Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, visited the relief camp set up at Phulaguri Higher Secondary School in the Nagaon district on Wednesday. The situation in the Karimganj district has deteriorated with several areas being deteriorated by the flood waters of the Kushiyara, Longai, and Singla rivers and affecting more than 1.34 lakh people in the district.

Damage 2.32 lakh people currently lodged in 810 relief camps

The disaster management report mentions that nearly 2.32 lakh people are currently lodged in 810 relief camps, while seven people have gone missing. As many as 11,67,219 children, from 4,941 villages have been affected. A total of 1,13,485.37 hectares of land have been affected in the deluge. Additionally, at least 11,292 people have been evacuated from the affected areas.

Congress Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi express concern

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the deaths in the floods and asked party workers to continue extending assistance in rescue and rehabilitation operations. "My thoughts are with our brothers and sisters in Assam facing unprecedented floods. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Gandhi said on Twitter. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed concern over the flood situation in the state.