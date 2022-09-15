Bengaluru

Rain waterlogs Bengaluru yet again as anti-encroachment drive continues

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 15, 2022, 11:19 am 3 min read

The Basavaraj Bommai government continued its demolition drive to remove illegal clusters built upon the city's storm drains.

Rainfall lashed Bengaluru once again this week leading to waterlogging in certain areas of the tech capital. The city, which was still recovering from the massive flooding last week, is again experiencing traffic snarls and deluge, News18 reported. Meanwhile, the civic administration of Bengaluru has continued its drive to demolish "illegal encroachments" over the city's storm drains. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bengaluru witnessed terrifying torrential rains last week, which left many roads and residential areas waterlogged with people wading through knee-deep water.

Visuals from the city resembled nothing short of a dystopia with highways and residential societies submerged in water for days.

As techies traveled to offices on tractors, in some areas, authorities had to send rafts to evacuate stranded people.

Update Rainfall batters Ecospace Junction

According to Indian Express, rainfall on Wednesday evening led to long traffic jams and waterlogging in the Ecospace Junction, which experienced inundation last week as well. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru will continue to witness light to moderate rainfall over the next 24 hours, further putting the city at risk. Meanwhile, dead fish were found floating in a Bengaluru lake.

Twitter Post Watch: Dead fish found in Bengaluru's Haralur lake

Karnataka | Large number of fish found floating dead in Haralur Lake in the Bellandur area of Bengaluru as toxic sewage water overflows into the lake (14.09) pic.twitter.com/SSnhVNDHjt — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

Karnataka | Several parts of Bengaluru remain inundated due to severe waterlogging after heavy rainfall. Visuals from Eco space area on Marathahalli - Silk Board junction road pic.twitter.com/kfcsAVn7U7 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

Demolition Demolition drive enters day 4

Meanwhile, the Basavaraj Bommai government continued its demolition drive to remove illegal clusters built upon the city's storm drains. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) continued razing down buildings in Mahadevapura, Yelahanka, and West zones on its third day. JCBs were pressed into service at a number of localities to bring down buildings, gardens, and illegal construction that may have contributed to water-logging.

Twitter Post Watch: Demolition drive in Mahadevapura

Karnataka | BBMP conducts anti-encroachment drive to demolish illegal structures in Mahadevapura of Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/VsF2PQKaNt — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

Encroachers Where else will the demolition drive take place?

According to an NDTV report, the high-profile brands that have encroached on drains include Wipro, Prestige, Eco Space, Bagmane Tech Park, Columbia Asia Hospital, and Divyashree Villas. These firms and other encroachers reportedly occupy about 700 drains, thus blocking rainwater from flowing and triggering catastrophic floods throughout the city. These names have been included in BBMP's encroachers' list.

Rains Heavy rainfall warning in these areas

On Thursday, the IMD warned that parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Pune may experience heavy rainfall in the coming days. The weather body issued an orange alert for Mumbai and warned that there might be heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places. Additionally, Delhi may also witness moderate rains on Thursday, the IMD said.