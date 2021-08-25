IAF Chief flies sortie in IOC LCA Tejas

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) visited IAF units and flight test establishments and facilities of DRDO and HAL at Bengaluru on August 23 and August 24

Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria flew in an initial operational clearance (IOC) standard Light Combat Aircraft Tejas during his visit to Bengaluru, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) visited IAF units and flight test establishments and facilities of DRDO and HAL at Bengaluru on August 23 and August 24, an official release said.

Information

He met test crew, engineers of ADA and HAL

As part of the visit, CAS met and interacted with the test crew and engineers of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), which is part of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

IAF

He was given an overview of ongoing projects

"During his visit to Bengaluru, CAS flew in an IOC LCA Tejas," the release said. During his visit to the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), he was given an overview of ongoing projects and briefed on the progress of operational trials. Notably, the IAF also tweeted the pictures and said Bhadauria flew a sortie in a Tejas MK1 aircraft.

Twitter Post

Here is what IAF tweeted

Air Chief Mshl RKS Bhadauria #CAS visited Aircraft Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) and Software Development Institute (SDI) at Bengaluru on 23 24 Aug. CAS re emphasized the need for staying ahead of the curve to leverage expertise in delivering requirements of op units pic.twitter.com/EhvuHXJjFC — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 25, 2021

Projects

CAS reemphasized the need for staying ahead of the curve

Interacting with the IAF personnel, Bhadauria spoke of the unique and challenging role of ASTE, noted its laudable achievements, and re-emphasized the need for staying ahead of the curve in order to leverage its expertise in delivering the requirements of IAF Operational units. The CAS also visited the Software Development Institute (SDI), the unit tasked with undertaking the development of avionics software.

Further details

He outlined vision for SDI to move toward software indigenization

Notably, Bhadauria noted that the sustained focus on critical projects by SDI had contributed significantly to increasing the operational and functional capability of IAF. "He outlined his vision for SDI to move toward software indigenization for integration of various weapons on IAF aircraft and achieving self-reliance in enhancing combat potential," the release said.

Quote

CAS underscored crucial role of ADA, and HAL

Notably, according to the release, "CAS also underscored the crucial role of ADA, and HAL, in furthering the shared goal of building an indigenous aviation industry capability of meeting our future requirements."