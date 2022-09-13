India

Bengaluru: Noida 'Supertech Twin Towers'-style demolition drive after heavy floods

Bengaluru: Noida 'Supertech Twin Towers'-style demolition drive after heavy floods

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 13, 2022, 08:21 pm 2 min read

Buildings, playgrounds, and gardens reportedly choking the flow of rainwater are being brought down.

The Bengaluru civic administration on Tuesday demolished several illegal constructions and vowed a Noida "Supertech Twin Tower" like demolition of such structures. The civic authorities are razing illegal encroachments over storm drains across Bengaluru, days after heavy floods left India's tech capital paralyzed. As per reports, the administration has marked 700 encroachments that were found to be blocking stormwater drains, triggering the floods.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bengaluru witnessed terrifying torrential rains last week, which left many roads and residential areas waterlogged with people wading through knee-deep water.

Visuals from the city resembled nothing short of a dystopia with highways and residential societies submerged in water for days.

As techies traveled to offices on tractors, in some areas, authorities had to send rafts to evacuate stranded people.

Demolition Bengaluru kicks off demolition drive

On Tuesday, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that illegal constructions will be "razed like Noida Twin Towers," referring to the demolition of two Supertech towers in Noida last month. On Tuesday, the demolition drive launched by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) continued for the second day in multiple areas. Buildings, playgrounds, and gardens reportedly choking the flow of rainwater were brought down.

Twitter Post Watch: Bengaluru civic body conducts demolition drive

#WATCH | Karnataka: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) conducting a demolition drive in the Mahadevapura area, after rains-triggered floods in the city pic.twitter.com/cyQ1mOr6Tf — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

Details Excavators and bulldozers at work since Monday

Reportedly, the BBMP also razed down illegal constructions in Yelahanka and Munenakollal areas, among others. As per NDTV, excavators and bulldozers have been at work since Monday to bring down illegal constructions on stormwater drains, which are believed to have caused flooding in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) politicians blamed the previous Congress government for allowing the construction of such structures.

Twitter Post Watch: Action on illegal encroachments

Demolition drive by #BBMP at Munenakollal, #Bengaluru. So far the big sharks IT parks are safe from demolition. pic.twitter.com/RXOP4rDO0R — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) September 13, 2022

Quote No one will be spared, says Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai warned that nobody will be spared. "I have given a clear direction to...remove the encroachment... There is no question of any partisanship," he said, per NDTV. He added everyone—including the IT sector and common people—suffered during the floods. While Bommai clarified they won't spare anyone involved in illegal constructions, the drive seems to have only targeted residential areas till now.