India

Bengaluru: Water supply halted in 50 areas for 2 days

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 05, 2022, 07:36 pm 3 min read

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for Tuesday.

Amid torrential rains, the supply of drinking water will be affected in a number of areas of Bengaluru for two days: Monday and Tuesday. Officials said the pumping stations that supply the city with River Cauvery's water have been submerged due to heavy rainfall. This comes after many parts of Bengaluru were heavily inundated on Sunday night after what might have been a cloudburst.

Details Pumping units supplying water submerged

The News Minute reported that pumping machines at two units of the Cauvery catchment area in Karnataka's Mandya district were completely submerged. These units provide drinking water to Bengaluru. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has announced there will be no water supply in certain areas on Monday and Tuesday. India's tech capital is expected to see more rains in the coming days.

List Which areas won't receive water?

As per the water supply board, more than 50 areas will not receive drinking water, and these include the prime areas of Indiranagar, Whitefield, Sadashivanagar, Malleshwaram, and Vasanthnagar. Other affected areas include Yeshwanthpur, Srirampur, RT Nagar, Chickpet market, Gandhinagar, Kasturba Road, Coles Park, Bharatinagar, Murphy Town, Ogi Garden, Srinagar, Lingarajapuram, Mallathahalli, KR Puram, and Andhra Colony, among many others.

Downpour Heavy rains affect most of Bengaluru

Some more areas that won't receive water supply include Hanumanthanagar, Raghavendra Bank, Guvipuram, Hegganahalli, Bommanahalli, Domlur, ISRO Layout, Munneshwaranagar, Kodigehalli, and Somasundara Palya. On Sunday, the Bengaluru Urban district reportedly received 28.1mm rainfall, 386% more than the average rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Notably, Bengaluru has received 141% more rainfall than average ever since the monsoon season started on June 1.

Chief Minister CM Bommai to visit pumping station

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai was also scheduled to the pumping station located in TK Halli on Monday to inspect the machines that have been damaged. "Chairman, engineers, Urban Development Secretary and other officials are there, work on draining out water is underway...probably by afternoon or evening things will be under control," he said. Moreover, the IMD has issued a yellow warning for Tuesday.

Floods Roads, vehicles submerged in many areas

Localities such as Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout were reportedly the most affected by torrential rains in Bengaluru on Sunday. Many areas reportedly received over 100mm of rainfall while Whitefield recorded 116mm. The downpour could be a result of a cloudburst, and Sunday was said to be the wettest day recorded in Bengaluru, per a report by Deccan Herald.