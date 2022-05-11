India

Cyclone Asani changes course toward Kakinada coast; rains in Andhra

Cyclone Asani changes course toward Kakinada coast; rains in Andhra

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 11, 2022, 10:54 am 3 min read

After reaching the Kakinada coast, Cyclone Asani will take to the sea between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam.

Cyclone Asani—formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal—has changed its course and is now likely to reach the Kakinada coast on Wednesday, said Sunanda, director of Visakhapatnam cyclone warning center. After reaching Kakinada, it will take to the sea between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam, she said. A red alert has been issued in Andhra Pradesh, she added. Andhra has been witnessing rainfall since Wednesday morning.

Context Why does this story matter?

The development is an unexpected one as the India Meteorological Department had earlier predicted that the cyclone will take a turn in the Bay of Bengal avoiding coasts.

Cyclone Asani was moving west-northwestward at a speed of 6 kmph early Wednesday.

The storm may cause infrastructural damage along with power disruptions due to strong winds and heavy rains.

Details It changed direction in the last 6 hours: Sunanda

Until Monday, the track of the cyclone was "showing a northwest direction but in the last six hours, it is moving towards the West-Northwest direction," Sunanda said late on Tuesday. The cyclone will change its direction on Wednesday morning and "move in the north-northeast direction and touch the Kakinada coast, east Godavari coast, and then move parallel to Visakhapatnam coast in the northeast direction."

IMD IMD warning for Kakinada, Ganagavaram, and Bhimunipatanm ports

The IMD has issued danger signal number 10 to the Kakinada, Ganagavaram, and Bhimunipatanm ports. Further, the weather forecaster also gave a red warning alert to the districts of Andhra Pradesh including Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur for heavy rains accompanied by wind. The IMD reportedly also warned people about possible damage to property and power cuts.

Information IMD advises people to stay in safer, higher places

The IMD has advised people to stay in safer and higher places while avoiding areas with severe water-logging problems. It also asked people to follow traffic rules while keeping a tab on traffic congestion before leaving the house.

Damage IMD warning about possible damages

The IMD has warned that there could be a possibility of damage to thatched huts and minor damage to kutcha (mud) houses due to heavy rains and wind. It also warned that roads may also suffer minor damage due to the cyclone. Some paddy crops, bananas, papaya trees, and orchards might also get affected due to the cyclone, it added.

Information NDRF teams take guard in Andhra, Odisha and Bengal

As many as nine teams have been deployed by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Andhra Pradesh. In Odisha, one team has been deployed and 17 have been put on standby. In West Bengal, 12 teams have been deployed and five are on standby.