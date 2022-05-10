India

Cyclone Asani to recurve today; rains in Andhra, Odisha: IMD

Cyclone Asani to recurve today; rains in Andhra, Odisha: IMD

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 10, 2022, 01:31 pm 3 min read

Cyclone Asani is unlikely to make landfall and is expected to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm.

Severe cyclone Asani, which has been raging over the Bay of Bengal, would move closer to the northern Andhra Pradesh coast by Tuesday night, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It would then recurve to move parallel to the north Andhra and Odisha coasts and weaken gradually, it added. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over coastal Andhra Pradesh Odisha from Tuesday evening.

Context Why does this story matter?

Cyclone Asani was earlier expected to make landfall between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar.

However, the IMD has now said it is unlikely to make landfall and would weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.

However, all fishing activities around the Bay of Bengal remain suspended for the next two days.

Also, flight operations in Chennai and Visakhapatnam airports have been hit.

Twitter Post Take a look at what IMD tweeted

The SCS Asani lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today near latitude 14.8°N and longitude 84.0°E, 300 km SE of Kakinada, 330 km SSE of Visakhapatnam, 510 km SSW of Gopalpur and 590 km SSW of Puri. It is likely to weaken gradually into a CS during next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/2FFXEm797f — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 10, 2022

Warning Heavy rains in coastal Andhra, Odisha, West Bengal: IMD

Very high sea conditions are likely to prevail over the west-central and south Bay of Bengal, the IMD predicted. Moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal for Wednesday have also been predicted. Fishermen have been warned to not venture into the sea for at least until Thursday.

Twitter Post Check out visuals from Visakhapatnam coast

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh | Visuals from Visakhapatnam coast as rough sea conditions increase with strong winds due to #CycloneAsani pic.twitter.com/MAZd7LMFs2 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

Slowed down NDRF, SDRF teams on standby in coastal Andhra Pradesh

Asani, which moved at a 25km/h speed on Monday, lay centered at about 330km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning, said the IMD. It had slowed down considerably and moved west-northwestward at 5km/h early on Tuesday, it added. National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams are on standby for rescue and relief operations in coastal Andhra on Tuesday.

Predictions Rains expected in Telangana and Jharkhand: IMD

Cyclone Asani will also cause heavy rains in the southern areas of West Bengal—including Kolkata, Howrah, Purba Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, and Nadia districts—till Thursday. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said rain and thundershowers are likely to occur in some Telangana districts during the next four-five days. Jharkhand will also experience light to moderate rainfall in some parts from Wednesday to Friday.

Prevention Cyclone: Dos and Don'ts

If you are indoors during the cyclone, here's what you should do: -The main electricity and gas supply should be switched off and doors and windows must be shut. -Only drink boiled or chlorinated water. If you are outdoors: Do not enter any damaged buildings; one should only take a safe shelter. Broken electric polls, dangling wires, and pointed objects should not be touched.