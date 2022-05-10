India

Rocket-propelled grenade hits Punjab Police Intelligence wing HQ in Mohali

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 10, 2022, 09:47 am 1 min read

Minor blast occured outside Punjab Police Intelligence Department building on Monday evening. (Photo credit: Twitter/@ANI).

A grenade propelled by a rocket hit the Intelligence Wing headquarters of the Punjab Police in Mohali on Monday night, the police said. The explosion that took place around 7.45 pm shattered windowpanes on one of the floors of the building. Two suspects arrived in a car and launched the RPG from about 80 meters away from the intelligence office building, according to reports.

Statement No casualties in the explosion: Mohali Police

The police cordoned off the area after the incident, which led to no casualties. "A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 pm. No damage has been reported," the Mohali Police said. "Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," it said.

Investigation Mohali Police refused to rule out terror angle

Refusing to rule out a terror angle, Mohali Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Ravinder Pal Singh told reporters, "[Terror angle] can't be ignored. We are investigating it." "It is a minor blast. The attack happened from outside the building. It has been done with rocket-type fire. No casualty or loss happened. Our senior officers and FSL team are investigating it," he added.