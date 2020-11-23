South coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to be hit by Cyclone Nivar by Wednesday, November 25. On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the depression is still 600 km south-southeast of Puducherry. On social media, the National Disaster Management Authority has been telling what one should avoid when the cyclone hits. Meanwhile, the Centre is learned to have reviewed preparations as well.

Prediction Heavy rainfall predicted for some districts of Andhra Pradesh

It is expected that Andhra and Yanam, Puducherry, will receive heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning from Wednesday till Friday. The IMD also predicted heavy rainfall for the Nellore district and parts of Guntur and Prakasam on Thursday. Heavy rains are also expected to lash Rayalaseema for these three days. Chittoor district will see heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wind speed High-speed winds will accompany heavy rains

Naturally, strong winds will also be witnessed in areas expected to be drenched by heavy rainfall. IMD is expecting "squally weather with a wind speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph" off the south Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday. The speed would increase to 55-65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph, from Tuesday morning along and off the south Andhra coast, the agency said.

Details Farmers advised to harvest crops before landfall begins

Considering the impending disaster, farmers from south coastal and Rayalaseema districts were advised to harvest crops before landfall begins. Earlier, Andhra incurred losses to the tune of Rs. 4,500 crore after heavy rainfall sparked flooding in some areas. Agriculture output was also heavily damaged. In a letter to Centre, Chief Minister Jagan Reddy had sought an immediate relief of Rs. 1,000 crore.

Meeting Rajiv Gauba held a meeting to review preparedness

Today, Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a virtual meeting to review the preparation in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, Chief Secretaries of these states attended the meet and informed Gauba that they were prepared to deal with any eventuality. "They also informed about the coordination with the NDRF and other agencies to meet this challenge," a press note read.

Quote "Advisory for fishermen must be followed strictly"

"The Cabinet Secretary mentioned that we all are aiming at zero loss of life and early restoration of normalcy in the affected areas. He mentioned that the advisories to fishermen not to go into the sea should be strictly implemented," the note added.

Advisory Residents of unsafe houses must move immediately

Listing the dos and don'ts, NDMA said people should switch off the electrical mains and gas supply during the cyclone and afterward. The doors and windows should be shut, and people who feel their houses are unsafe should vacate before landfall. Those who are outdoors were advised against entering damaged buildings and told to keep an eye out for broken electric poles.

