TN rains: Chennai streets flooded; airport arrivals resume after suspension

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Nov 11, 2021, 06:48 pm

Earlier in the day, arrivals at the Chennai airport had been suspended till 6 pm.

The heavy rains in Tamil Nadu worsened on Thursday as the depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast near Chennai in the evening. Earlier in the day, it was announced that arrivals at the Chennai airport would remain suspended till 6 pm. Arrivals have since resumed. Several streets in Chennai were waterlogged even as strong crosswinds lashed the city.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing intense rainfall for the past four days. At least 14 people have died in the state in rain-related incidents. The state has recorded more than 50% excess rainfall compared to the historical average between October 1 and November 10. During this period, Chennai received 61 cm of rain against an average of 41 cm in the past.

Details

Arrivals were suspended 'considering passenger safety'

The Airport Authority of India said the decision to suspend arriving flights was taken "considering the safety aspect of passengers and severity of the wind." Reportedly, 24 flights were affected at the Chennai airport as of Thursday morning. Eleven flights that were supposed to arrive in the city reportedly could not land. Eleven arrival flights and three departure flights were also delayed.

Rainfall

Extremely heavy rainfall in 8 districts

Extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted for eight districts as well as in neighboring Puducherry. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, and Salem. The red alert for Chennai has now been withdrawn. Incidentally, Chennai and the nearby Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Villupuram had also witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Weather

Depression moving toward northern coast: IMD

The depression has started crossing the coast near Chennai. The process will continue for the next two to three hours, according to the IMD. The depression was earlier moving northwestwards at a speed of 14 km/h. Heavy rain over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh is likely to decrease from Friday. Thursday's rainfall is expected to be more pronounced over Andhra Pradesh.

Impact

Vehicular, train traffic affected

The incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu has also impacted vehicular and train traffic. The traffic police closed at least seven roads and 11 subways in Chennai as floods and waterlogging paralyzed daily life in the city. A majority of services from Chennai Central to Tiruvallur had been suspended due to water on tracks at Avadi and Ambattur, the Southern Railways said.

Information

Schools, colleges shut for 4th straight day

Schools and colleges in Chennai and other districts have been closed for the fourth consecutive day. The government has urged people to stay indoors and asked them not to venture out unless it is an emergency.

Government

Damage assessment panel set up

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has formed a six-member ministerial panel headed by state cooperatives minister I Periyasamy to assess crop damage in the Delta region and submit a report to the government. As many as 1,146 huts and 237 houses had been completely damaged due to the recent rains, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KSSR Ramachandran said.