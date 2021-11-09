TN rains: Red alert sounded; flood warning for low-lying areas

Schools and colleges remained shut in 14 Tamil Nadu districts for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Intense rainfall is set to continue in Chennai and its neighboring districts in Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department has predicted. The IMD has sounded a red alert in the state for the next two days. A flood alert has also been issued for low-lying areas in the Delta basin. Schools and colleges in 14 districts remained shut for the second day on Tuesday.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu have been witnessing intense rainfall for the last two days. The continuous downpour has thrown daily life out of gear, flooding most roads and bylanes. In some regions, entire neighborhoods have been left without a power supply. At least five people have died in rain-related incidents. Over 260 huts and 70 houses have also been damaged.

Details

IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm today

The IMD predicted thunderstorms and light to moderate rain for the next three hours at one or two places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Myladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudhukottai, Ramanathapuram Sivagangai, and other southern coastal districts. In Chennai, 1,107 people have been sheltered in 48 relief camps. In Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengelpet, and Tiruvallur districts, 314 people have been housed in 10 shelters.

IMD

Extreme rainfall likely next 2 days

A low-pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and its neighborhood during the next 24 hours, the IMD said. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on November 10 and November 11, it said. The forecasted rains might submerge roads and low-lying areas, causing riverine flooding in some areas.

Information

Schools, colleges shut

In view of incessant rainfall, the Tamil Nadu government has declared holidays for schools and colleges in 14 districts. These districts include Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpettu, Villupuram, Mayiladudurai, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Virudhunagar, Cuddalore, Sivaganagi, and Madurai.

Government

How can you seek help?

Tamil Nadu's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said 24x7 control rooms are operational in Chennai and other districts. These could be contacted through toll-free numbers 1070 and 1077, respectively. Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Madurai and one team each in Chengelpet and Tiruvallur. State Disaster Response Force teams are also stationed in Thanjavur and Cuddalore.

Information

More NDRF assistance expected

More than 20 NDRF teams would be deployed in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan told ANI. The decision has been taken in view of the IMD's forecast predicting extreme rainfall in the two states for the next three days.

Authorities

Surplus water released from reservoirs

Meanwhile, 14 out of 16 subways that were flooded in Chennai have been drained, authorities told PTI. Rainwater in the remaining two subways would be drained soon, officials added. Separately, surplus water in Poondi, Cholavaram, Puzhal, Chembarmbakkam, and Thervai Kandigai reservoirs in Chennai has been released. Surplus water in the Mettur reservoir in the Salem district is also expected to release on Tuesday.

Information

Minimal suburban train services to operate

Minimal sub-urban train services would be resumed on Tuesday in the Central-Arakkonam, Central-Sullurpeta (Andhra Pradesh), Beach-Chengelpet, and Beach-Velachery sections, the Southern Railways has announced. The decision was taken due to water-logging on train tracks.