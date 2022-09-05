India

Fire guts Lucknow's Levana Hotel; 4 dead, 10 injured

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 05, 2022, 02:26 pm 2 min read

Levana Hotel fire incident: 18 out of 30 rooms were occupied and there has been no response from a couple of rooms.

A massive fire broke out at Levana Hotel in Lucknow's Hazratganj locality, killing at least four persons and injuring 10 others on Monday morning, reported News18. The rescue operations are still underway as many are feared trapped inside, including guests and staff members. Around 15 fire tenders and 13 ambulances were rushed to the spot while firefighters continue dousing the flames.

Rescue Efforts underway to evacuate the rest

Around 35-40 people were trapped in the hotel when the fire erupted on Monday. A massive blaze reportedly started on the third floor of the building. Emergency relief teams broke the windows using iron rods to evacuate people. Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said that a short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, but the actual reason is yet to be ascertained.

Firefighters are constantly trying to douse the flame

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Hazratganj in Lucknow. Efforts underway to evacuate the people in the hotel rooms. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gxKy6oYyOO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2022

Victims undergoing treatment at hospital

News18 reported that four people lost their lives in the incident. They, along with the injured, were taken to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital in Lucknow, where they were declared dead. Those injured have been admitted and are undergoing treatment, said the hospital's Chief Medical Superintendent, Dr. RP Singh. Meanwhile, all gas cylinders and inflammable substances were removed from and near the hotel.

Joint inquiry ordered to ascertain cause of the fire

CM Yogi Adityanath has met the injured persons at the hospital and expressed grief over the incident. He directed the Lucknow division commissioner and police commissioner to carry out a joint probe into the cause of the fire. Lucknow MP and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he inquired the local administration about the situation, and his office was in constant touch with them.

CM visited the survivors to take stock of situation

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets the people injured in the fire at Hotel Levana in Hazratganj, Lucknow.



Visuals from Civil Hospital in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/X502WBYDFz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2022

Safety inspection to be conducted at hotels and hospitals

Following the incident, an advisory was reportedly issued apprising hotels and hospitals in the Uttar Pradesh capital of a safety inspection focusing on emergency exits and NOC from the fire department. Hotels sans emergency exits and private hospitals without safety measures were warned of being shut down. To recall, in June, a chemical factory in UP's Hapur was gutted, killing 12 and injuring 21.