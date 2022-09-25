Bengaluru

Bengaluru: 27-year-old Air Force cadet found dead; six officers booked

Bengaluru: 27-year-old Air Force cadet found dead; six officers booked

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 25, 2022, 04:09 pm 2 min read

Six officers named in the alleged suicide note have been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Six Air Force officers have been charged with murder in Bengaluru, police said, after a 27-year-old cadet trainee was found dead on the college campus, NDTV reported. The incident is said to have occurred on Saturday at the Air Force Technical College (AFTC) in Jalahalli. According to police, the cadet trainee died of suicide after a court of inquiry was set against him.

Accusations Family alleges abuse on the campus

In his note of suicide, the cadet trainee Ankit Kumar Jha identified officials with the titles of air commodore, wing commander, and group captain, NDTV reported. According to Jha's family, he was often subjected to abuse on the college campus. The investigating officers claim that after disciplinary action was taken against Jha, he was removed from his position.

Official version What did the police say?

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Bengaluru Vinayak Patil told The New Indian Express that all six people named in the alleged note have been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a case was registered at the Gangammanagudi Police Station. However, no arrests have been made so far, he said.

Quote 'We are gathering more evidence against the accused'

"The alleged accused are not absconding. The FIR was registered by the brother of the victim. We are gathering evidence against the claims and allegations made by the family members and also in the suicide note," said Patil. "A Court of inquiry was ordered against the victim and it was on the same day that he was removed from training," he said.

Helplines If you have suicidal thoughts, please seek help

In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health at 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com The foundation also has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345. You can also contact AASRA for suicide prevention counseling at 022 2754 6669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.