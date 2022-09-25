Bengaluru: 27-year-old Air Force cadet found dead; six officers booked
Six Air Force officers have been charged with murder in Bengaluru, police said, after a 27-year-old cadet trainee was found dead on the college campus, NDTV reported. The incident is said to have occurred on Saturday at the Air Force Technical College (AFTC) in Jalahalli. According to police, the cadet trainee died of suicide after a court of inquiry was set against him.
In his note of suicide, the cadet trainee Ankit Kumar Jha identified officials with the titles of air commodore, wing commander, and group captain, NDTV reported. According to Jha's family, he was often subjected to abuse on the college campus. The investigating officers claim that after disciplinary action was taken against Jha, he was removed from his position.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Bengaluru Vinayak Patil told The New Indian Express that all six people named in the alleged note have been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a case was registered at the Gangammanagudi Police Station. However, no arrests have been made so far, he said.
"The alleged accused are not absconding. The FIR was registered by the brother of the victim. We are gathering evidence against the claims and allegations made by the family members and also in the suicide note," said Patil. "A Court of inquiry was ordered against the victim and it was on the same day that he was removed from training," he said.
In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health at 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com The foundation also has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345. You can also contact AASRA for suicide prevention counseling at 022 2754 6669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.