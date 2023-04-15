India

12 killed after bus falls into gorge on Mumbai-Pune Highway

12 killed after bus falls into gorge on Mumbai-Pune Highway

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 15, 2023, 11:42 am 1 min read

The bus was completely damaged after the incident (Photo credit: Twitter/@Raj__chautala)

At least 12 passengers were killed and 27 others sustained injuries after a bus fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway in the Khopoli area of Raigad, Maharashtra, on Saturday. The bus traveling from Pune to Mumbai carried members of a traditional music troupe, reported PTI. A rescue operation is underway, and injured people were admitted to the hospital, said the police.

Watch: Rescue operation underway after accident

Musical group was returning to Mumbai

Reportedly, the passengers were members of the "Baji Prabhu Vaadak Group" and were returning to Mumbai's Goregaon after participating in an event in Pune's Chinchwad area. The police said the deceased and injured persons belonged to the age group of 18 to 25 years. Notably, Khopoli, the town where the road accident occurred, is located about 70km from Mumbai.