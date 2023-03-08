India

Powerful evidence against Aaftab Poonawalla; he knew to dismember: Police

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 08, 2023, 12:14 pm 3 min read

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that they have powerful and compelling circumstantial evidence against Aaftab Poonawalla in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. While arguing the case before a Delhi court, the police said Poonawalla, accused of murdering his live-in partner Walkar, is a well-trained chef who knows how to dismember with a knife and preserve flesh.

Why does this story matter?

In November 2022, Delhi Police arrested Poonawalla for killing Walkar, his live-in partner, in May.

The police had stated that to cover up the murder, Poonawalla allegedly sawed the body into multiple pieces and disposed of them in the nearby forest area over a period of 18-20 days after storing the body in a fridge.

Earlier, the police also claimed the murder was premeditated.

Circumstantial evidence against Poonawalla powerful and well corroborated: Delhi Police

Delhi Police told the court that circumstantial evidence against Poonawalla is powerful and well corroborated, Hindustan Times reported. "The evidence is also consistent, leads to a logical conclusion that the murder was done by Poonawalla," Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad, appearing for the Delhi Police, submitted. Prasad also mentioned the timeline Poonawalla and Walkar spent together in a 4-page synopsis.

Poonawalla committed the crime same way he threatened: Public prosecutor

Prasad told the court that Walkar had filed a complaint with Maharashtra's Basai Police, alleging that Poonawalla had threatened to strangle her and cut her body into pieces. He said that Poonawalla committed the crime in the same way, per ANI. On May 18, 2022, the case was finally revealed after nearly six months. Following that, an FIR was filed, and Poonawalla was arrested.

Case hearing listed on March 20 as Poonawalla changed lawyer

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar has now listed the case for the next hearing on March 20. Poonawalla's new legal aide had sought time to study files in the case. When produced before the court, Poonawalla submitted that he had changed his counsel from advocate MS Khan to advocate Javed Hussian.

Court apprised of evidence and material in chargesheet

SPP Prasad also apprised the court of the evidence and material in the chargesheet against Poonawalla. The details include the intensity of their relationship and things they did to improve their relationship after the fight. He also detailed the time they spent together in Mumbai and Delhi despite their differences. Reportedly, they had also sought psychological counseling through a medical service app.

Poonawalla transferred Walkar's money to his bank account: Police

The Delhi Police also stated that immediately following Walkar's murder, the full amount (Rs. 54,000) was transferred from her account to Poonawalla's bank account via an online transaction. On May 18, 2022, Poonawalla purchased a saw, chopper, garbage bags, and other items, according to police. On May 19, he purchased a double-door refrigerator using his own credit card.

Poonawalla faked Walkar's existence on social media

Poonawalla allegedly communicated with several people through Walkar's social media accounts to give the impression that she was still alive, police said. During the investigation, bones, jaws, and other evidence were found. Following the crime, Aaftab began a new relationship. He gave his new girlfriend a ring but it was allegedly identified by some people. Previously, it was given to Walkar, Delhi Police added.