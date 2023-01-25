India

Poonawalla murdered Shraddha Walkar in anger over meeting friend: Chargesheet

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 25, 2023, 12:35 pm 2 min read

Accused Aftab Poonawalla murdered his girlfriend, Shraddha Walkar in a fit of rage, the Delhi Police said in its chargesheet

The Delhi Police submitted its 6,629-page chargesheet in the Shraddha Walkar murder case in the Saket court on Tuesday, which says that accused Aftab Poonawalla killed her in a fit of rage. He was reportedly angry over Walkar, his girlfriend, meeting another person through a dating platform. The court extended Poonawalla's judicial custody to February 7.

Why does this story matter?

In November 2022, the Delhi Police arrested Poonawala for killing Walkar, his live-in partner, in May.

To cover up the murder, he sawed the body into 35 pieces and disposed of it in the nearby forested area in Mehrauli over a period of 18-20 days after storing it in a newly-bought fridge.

Earlier in the investigation, the police claimed that the murder was premeditated.

Poonawalla became extremely violent after Walkar met her friend

The Delhi Police said that Poonawalla turned extremely violent after Walkar went to meet her friend. The chargesheet contains over 150 testimonies and charges Poonawalla under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police earlier said that crucial electronic and forensic evidence was ready after a DNA test confirmed the bones found were Walkar's.

Met on dating app, fell in love while working

Both Poonawalla and Walkar hailed from Maharashtra and they met on an online dating app in 2019. Later, they started working for the same call center in Mumbai, during which they fell in love. However, their parents were opposed to their relationship as they belonged to different faiths. This prompted the couple to move to Mehrauli last year.

Walkar's father demands action against police who neglected complaint

Last week, Vikas Walkar, the father of the deceased, met Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police chief Madhukar Pandey and demanded action against the cops who neglected their complaints. He said that his daughter filed a complaint at Tulinj police station in 2020 against Poonawalla for assaulting her. Walkar himself approached the Manikpur police station in May last year after his daughter went missing.

Police took notice after Walkar's father visited Delhi

Both police stations fall under the jurisdiction of MBVV and reportedly didn't act on the complaints swiftly, Walkar alleged. After receiving no response from his daughter for months, Walkar visited Delhi to see her but found the house locked. He informed the Delhi Police, which contacted the Maharashtra Police, and sprung into action and nabbed Poonawalla around six months after the murder.